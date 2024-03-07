UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Chamari Athapaththu Removes Hayley Matthews; MI - 13/1 (3.1 Overs)

UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians Women, WPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match 14 of Women's Premier League 2024 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. The stage is set for a fierce contest between the two competitive sides in WPL. In the blue corner, we have Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians and in the yellow corner, we have Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz. Both the teams are coming after losing their last match - MI against Delhi Capitals and UPW against Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI's pace battery Shabnim Ismail broke the record for the fastest delivery in women's cricket in the last game. Hayley Matthews and Amanjot Kaur were the other two positives for MI in the last match whereas Alyssa Healy regained her batting form in the last encounter. A thrilling game is expected between the two teams. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the UPW Vs MI-W match of WPL 2024 here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Hayley Matthews Falls!
Hayley Matthews hit a boundary on the first delivery of Chamari Athapaththu's over but she got her caught out on the third delivery. Nat Sciver-Brunt replaced her at the crease.
MI - 8/1 (2)
MI Start Batting
Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews opened the batting for Mumbai Indians and for UP Warriorz, Grace Harris bowled the first over. Yastika smashed a boundary on the first delivery and played the next five dot balls.
MI - 4/0 (1)
Pitch Report
The centre pitch is going to be used for the match. The square boundaries are of the same distance - 55 metres each. The surface is nice to bat on. There is a little cold breeze which means there is going to be a dew factor as the match continues.
Toss Update
Mumbai Indians Women have won the toss and have opted to bat
Teams:
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Uma Chetry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor
Squads:
UP Warriorz: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Deepti Sharma, Poonam Khemnar, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Laxmi Yadav, Vrinda Dinesh, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Gouher Sultana
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Issy Wong, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer, Chloe Tryon