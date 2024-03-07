UP Warriorz Vs Mumbai Indians, WPL 2024 Live Updates: Chamari Athapaththu Removes Hayley Matthews; MI - 13/1 (3.1 Overs)

Welcome to the live coverage of match 14 of Women's Premier League 2024 between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians. The stage is set for a fierce contest between the two competitive sides in WPL. In the blue corner, we have Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians and in the yellow corner, we have Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz. Both the teams are coming after losing their last match - MI against Delhi Capitals and UPW against Royal Challengers Bangalore. MI's pace battery Shabnim Ismail broke the record for the fastest delivery in women's cricket in the last game. Hayley Matthews and Amanjot Kaur were the other two positives for MI in the last match whereas Alyssa Healy regained her batting form in the last encounter. A thrilling game is expected between the two teams. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the UPW Vs MI-W match of WPL 2024 here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)