Women's Premier League 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Smashes First Century In WPL History

Nat Sciver-Brunt produced a stunning innings to become the first batter in Women’s Premier League history to score a century, guiding Mumbai Indians Women to a commanding position against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 16th clash of WPL 2026.

The English all-rounder’s landmark century marked a significant moment in the third season of the league, further cementing her status as one of the competition’s premier performers. Sciver-Brunt achieved the milestone off just 57 balls, which included 16 fours and a six.

Also Check: RCB Vs MI Live Cricket Score, WPL 2026

More to follow...

