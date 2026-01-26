Women's Premier League 2026: Nat Sciver-Brunt Smashes First Century In WPL History

Nat Sciver-Brunt produced a stunning innings to become the first batter in Women’s Premier League history to score a century, guiding Mumbai Indians Women to a commanding position against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 16th clash of WPL 2026.
The English all-rounder’s landmark century marked a significant moment in the third season of the league, further cementing her status as one of the competition’s premier performers. Sciver-Brunt achieved the milestone off just 57 balls, which included 16 fours and a six.
More to follow...