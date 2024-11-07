Cricket

WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty Tons Help Windies Beat England By Eight Wickets - In Pics

West Indies defeated England by eight wickets in the third and final ODI to claim the series 2-1 at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Keacy Carty and Brandon King slammed hundreds to ease down the 264-run chase. Earlier, asked to bat first in the series finale, England managed to score 263 runs on the board after crucial knocks from the tailenders. Playing only his third ODI, Dan Mousley made 70-ball 57. Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer also made quick 30s to help England go past the 250-run mark. West Indies chased down the target with seven overs and eight wickets left.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Keacy Carty
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: West Indies' Keacy Carty celebrates his century | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan

West Indies' Keacy Carty celebrates after he scored a century against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Liam Livingstone
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: England's captain Liam Livingstone bowls against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's captain Liam Livingstone bowls against West Indies during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Keacy Carty
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: West Indies' Keacy Carty celebrates after Brandon King, left, scored a century | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Keacy Carty celebrates after his teammate Brandon King, left, scored a century against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Brandon King
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: West Indies' Brandon King celebrates after he scored a century against England | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Brandon King celebrates after he scored a century against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Keacy Carty
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: West Indies' Keacy Carty plays a shot against England | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Keacy Carty plays a shot against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Jamie Overton
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: England's Jamie Overton bowls against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Jamie Overton bowls against West Indies during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Jamie Overton
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: England's Jamie Overton plays a shot | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Jamie Overton plays a shot from a delivery of West Indies' Matthew Forde during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Dan Mousley
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: England's Dan Mousley plays a shot against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Dan Mousley plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Phil Salt
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: England's Phil Salt plays a shot against West Indies | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
England's Phil Salt plays a shot against West Indies during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

West Indies vs England 3rd ODI at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados_Matthew Forde
WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks | Photo: AP/Ricardo Mazalan
West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

