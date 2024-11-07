Cricket

WI Vs ENG, 3rd ODI: Brandon King, Keacy Carty Tons Help Windies Beat England By Eight Wickets - In Pics

West Indies defeated England by eight wickets in the third and final ODI to claim the series 2-1 at Kensington Oval in Barbados on Thursday. Keacy Carty and Brandon King slammed hundreds to ease down the 264-run chase. Earlier, asked to bat first in the series finale, England managed to score 263 runs on the board after crucial knocks from the tailenders. Playing only his third ODI, Dan Mousley made 70-ball 57. Jamie Overton and Jofra Archer also made quick 30s to help England go past the 250-run mark. West Indies chased down the target with seven overs and eight wickets left.