West Indies' Keacy Carty celebrates after he scored a century against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's captain Liam Livingstone bowls against West Indies during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies' Keacy Carty celebrates after his teammate Brandon King, left, scored a century against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies' Brandon King celebrates after he scored a century against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies' Keacy Carty plays a shot against England during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Jamie Overton bowls against West Indies during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Jamie Overton plays a shot from a delivery of West Indies' Matthew Forde during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Dan Mousley plays a shot from the bowling of West Indies' Alzarri Joseph during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
England's Phil Salt plays a shot against West Indies during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.
West Indies' Matthew Forde celebrates taking the wicket of England's Will Jacks during the third ODI cricket match at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.