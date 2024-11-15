Cricket

West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WI Vs ENG Match

Get live streaming details, and squad information for the West Indies vs England 4th T20I match right here

England's Saqib Mahmood celebrates with teammates the dismissal of West Indies' Evin Lewis during the third T20 cricket match at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in Gros Islet, St.Lucia, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan)
Dominant England sealed a commanding 3-0 lead in the five-match T20I series against the West Indies and are now eyeing a clean sweep as they prepare for the fourth T20I on November 16, Saturday, at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium, St Lucia, Gros Islet. (More Cricket News)

The third T20I saw fast bowler Saqib Mahmood leading the charge, dismantling the top order of the West Indies and setting up England’s three-wicket win. Invited to bat first, the West Indies could only manage 146/8, a target that England chased down with seven wickets to spare, finishing with four balls remaining.

Earlier in the series, England dominated the first T20I with an 8-wicket win. Phil Salt scored a century, while Mahmood took four wickets as England successfully chased down 183 runs. In the second match, Jos Buttler's 85 runs, coupled with stellar bowling performances, guided England to a 7-wicket win while chasing down a target of 159 runs.

West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I Live Streaming:

When is West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I match?

The West Indies vs England, 4th T20I match will be played on November 16, Saturday (November 17, Sunday 1:30 AM IST) at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground in Saint Lucia.

Where to watch West Indies Vs England, 4th T20I match?

The live streaming of the West Indies vs England 4th T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the match in India.

Full Squads:

West Indies

Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd.

England

Jos Buttler (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Jacob Bethell, Jafer Chohan, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Dan Mousley, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, John Turner

