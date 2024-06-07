United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Players of United States celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Aaron Jones plays a shot in super over during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, right, bowls past United States' Nitish Kumar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Aaron Jones plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi fields the ball during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' captain Monank Patel looks skywards to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Andries Gous plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' captain Monank Patel hits a boundary during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Pakistan's Shadab Khan, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Noshtush Kenjige, right without cap, celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Azam Khan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.
United States' Steven Taylor, third left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.