Cricket

USA Vs PAK, T20 WC: Monank Patel's Side Stun Pakistan - In Pics

Newcomers USA have done the inevitable by stunning Pakistan via the Super Over to cause the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Men In Green were put into bat first, as they scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three. The match went in the Super Over, and thanks to some poor fielding and bowling, the USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one. The result is reminiscent of Pakistan's shocking loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket: USA vs Pakistan | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' Saurabh Nethralvakar celebrates after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

1/12
United States players celebrate after their win against Pakistan
United States players celebrate after their win against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Players of United States celebrate after their win in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

2/12
Aaron Jones plays a shot in super over against Pakistan
Aaron Jones plays a shot in super over against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' Aaron Jones plays a shot in super over during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

3/12
Pakistans Mohammad Amir bowls against USA
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir bowls against USA | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, right, bowls past United States' Nitish Kumar during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

4/12
United States Aaron Jones plays a shot against Pakistan
United States' Aaron Jones plays a shot against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' Aaron Jones plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

5/12
Shaheen Shah Afridi
Shaheen Shah Afridi | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi fields the ball during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

6/12
Monank Patel celebrates scoring fifty runs
Monank Patel celebrates scoring fifty runs | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' captain Monank Patel looks skywards to celebrate scoring fifty runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

7/12
Andries Gous plays a shot against Pakistan
Andries Gous plays a shot against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' Andries Gous plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

8/12
Monank Patel hits a boundary against Pakistan
Monank Patel hits a boundary against Pakistan | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' captain Monank Patel hits a boundary during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

9/12
Shadab Khan plays a shot against United States
Shadab Khan plays a shot against United States | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Pakistan's Shadab Khan, right, plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

10/12
Noshtush Kenjige celebrates Pakistans Azam Khan wicket
Noshtush Kenjige celebrates Pakistan's Azam Khan wicket | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' Noshtush Kenjige, right without cap, celebrates with a teammate after the dismissal of Pakistan's Azam Khan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

11/12
Babar Azam plays a shot
Babar Azam plays a shot | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam plays a shot during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

12/12
United States Steven Taylor celebrates Mohammad Rizwans wicket
United States' Steven Taylor celebrates Mohammad Rizwan's wicket | Photo: AP/Tony Gutierrez

United States' Steven Taylor, third left, celebrates with teammates after taking the catch to dismiss Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between United States and Pakistan at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Grand Prairie, Texas.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. RBI Maintains Status Quo For 8th Time In A Row; Repo Rate Unchanged At 6.5 Percent
  2. Pune Porsche Crash: Accused Teen's Father, Grandfather Among 5 Booked In Suicide Abetment Case | Latest Development
  3. 1 Dead, 42 Rescued After Massive Fire Breaks Out At Girl's Hostel In Pune
  4. 'There Is No President Of Taiwan': China Charges At PM Modi Over Congratulatory Post Response; US Reacts
  5. 'Thank You My Friend Tulsi Bhai..': PM Modi's Response To WHO Chief's Re-Election Wishes
Entertainment News
  1. Radhika Merchant Channels Her Inner Princess In A Blue Versace Gown For The Cruise Bash - Check Pics Inside
  2. Raveena Tandon Addresses Road Rage Incident After Getting Clean Chit In The Case
  3. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Shares Pictures With Rajinikanth And His Family, Invites Them To Her Wedding With Nicholai Sachdev
  4. Anusha Dandekar Reacts To Jason Shah's Comment On Their Breakup: Everyone Wants To Use My Name, I Should Be Flattered
  5. Suresh Oberoi On Son Vivek Oberoi's Resilience Amid Salman Khan Feud: Someone Else Would Have Become An Alcoholic
Sports News
  1. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  2. Sunil Chhetri Career Stats: Breaking Down Indian Goal Machine's Feat By Year And Opponent
  3. PAK Vs USA, T20 World Cup: How The World Reacted To United States' Stunning Win Over Pakistan
  4. USA Vs PAK, T20 WC: Monank Patel's Side Stun Pakistan - In Pics
  5. ICC T20 WC, NY Pitch Row: Former BCCI Curator Blasts Drop-In Pitches, Cites Fundamental Flaw
World News
  1. Houthi Group Claims Joint Aerial Attack With Iraqi Group Against Israeli Ships To Protest Gaza War
  2. '4 Corpses, 1 Skeleton, 11,000kg waste': What Nepal Army Removed From Mt Everest During Cleanliness Drive
  3. Around 80 Migrants Rescued In English Channel After Making Risky Crossing From France In Small Boat
  4. At Least 6 People Die When A School Bus Plunges Into A River In Northwest Syria
  5. Sri Lanka's Parliament Passes New Electricity Law
Latest Stories
  1. 'Alliance With Congress Only For Lok Sabha Polls, We'll Go Solo For Delhi Election': AAP
  2. Richa Chadha Comes Out In Support Of ‘Heeramandi’ Co-Star Sharmin Segal, Tells Netizens ‘Be Kind Please’
  3. Ahead Of ‘Chandu Champion’, Kabir Khan And Kartik Aaryan Talk About Rising Entourage Costs: It's A Healthy Discussion
  4. 'Gullak 4' On SonyLIV Review: The Mishra Family Retains Its Warmth But Story Falls Short Of Its Previous Seasons
  5. USA Vs PAK, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Babar Azam Surpasses Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma To Become Leading T20I Run Scorer
  6. Today's Sports Updates Live: Lakshya Sen Sails Into Quarterfinals At Indonesia Open
  7. Elections 2024 Results LIVE Updates: NDA Leaders Arrive In Delhi Ahead Of Key Meeting; PM Modi Likely To Take Oath Over Weekend
  8. Scotland Vs Namibia Match Report, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scots Canter To Five-Wicket Win