USA Vs PAK, T20 WC: Monank Patel's Side Stun Pakistan - In Pics

Newcomers USA have done the inevitable by stunning Pakistan via the Super Over to cause the first big upset of the ongoing T20 World Cup on Thursday. The Men In Green were put into bat first, as they scored 159 for seven in the allotted 20 overs. In reply, the USA produced a fine show and ended at 159 for three. The match went in the Super Over, and thanks to some poor fielding and bowling, the USA smashed 18 runs for the loss of one wicket and Pakistan could manage only 13 for one. The result is reminiscent of Pakistan's shocking loss to Ireland in the 2007 ODI World Cup.