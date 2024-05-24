Cricket

USA Vs BAN 3rd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Bangladesh's Tour Of America 2024

United States and Bangladesh are gearing up to go head-to-head in the final match of the T20I series. Here's how, when and where you can watch the match live

X | Bangladesh Cricket
Captains of USA and Bangladesh Monank Patel and Najmul Hossain Shanto during the toss of the ongoing T20I series. Photo: X | Bangladesh Cricket
United States taking a 2-0 lead in the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh are eying a clean sweep as they take on the hosts in the third and final game on May 25, Saturday in Texas. (More Cricket News)

In the first game of the series, United States led by Monank Patel secured victory against Najmul Hossain Shanto's side by five wickets, courtesy of Harmeet Singh's unbeaten 33 off 13 balls.

In the second T20I match, USA posted 144/6 and secured victory by 6 runs with the help of the bowlers. Amir Khan's spell of three wickets, with the contribution of Harmeet and Saurabh Nethravalkar both taking two wickets each bowled out the Bengal Tigers at 138 in 19.3 overs.

When is the United States of America Vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I?


The third match of the three-match series between USA and Bangladesh will take place on Tuesday, May 25 at 8:30 PM IST at Prairie View Cricket Complex in Houston. 

Where to watch United States of America Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I In India?


The live telecast of the USA Vs Bangladesh T20I series won’t be available in India. However, the live action can be live streamed on the Fan Code app and website.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

USA: Monank Patel (captain), Aaron Jones (vice-Captain), Andries Gous, Corey Anderson, Ali Khan, Harmeet Singh, Jessy Singh, Milind Kumar, Nisarg Patel, Nitish Kumar, Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Nethravalkar, Shadley Van Schalkwyk, Steven Taylor, Shayan Jahangir

