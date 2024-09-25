Cricket

UAE Vs Namibia Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two: When, Where To Watch Match 35

Here's the live streaming details of the UAE Vs Namibia, Cricket World Cup League Two match that will be played on September 26, Thursday 2024

uae-vs-usa-icc-world-cup-league-2
Unites Arab Emirates Cricket Team. Photo: X | Emirates Cricket Official
info_icon

Once again, the UAE will aim for victory as they face Namibia in the 35th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 on September 26, Thursday, at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek. (More Cricket News)

The Gerhard Erasmus led Namibia is on a challenging streak, having lost their last six matches, including a recent 7-wicket defeat to USA in the ongoing tournament. not won any of their last six matches they played and they are eager to seek glory coming off a 7-wicket loss against Unites States.

On the other hand, UAE led by Muhammad Waseem are looking to bounce back after suffering a heavy 136-run loss to the USA.

In their previous encounter in match 29, the United Arab Emirates narrowly edged out Namibia, winning by just 1 wicket.

UAE Vs Namibia Squads:

Namibia: Michael van Lingen, JP Kotze(w), Jan Frylinck, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Malan Kruger, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Jan de Villiers, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Ben Shikongo, Zane Green, Nikolaas Davin, Lohandre Louwrens, Shaun Fouche, Ruben Trumpelmann, Jack Brassell, Junior Kariata.


United Arab Emirates: Aryansh Sharma(w), Muhammad Waseem(c), Alishan Sharafu, Vishnu Sukumaran, Rahul Chopra, Aayan Afzal Khan, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Rahul Bhatia, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Syed Haider Shah, Muhammad Farooq, Omid Rahman.

UAE Vs Namibia, Cricket World Cup League Two: Live Streaming Details

When is UAE Vs Namibia, Cricket World Cup League Two match?


The UAE Vs Namibia, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be played on September 26, Thursday 2024 at 1 pm IST at the Wanderers Sports Grounds in Windhoek, Namibia.

Where to watch the UAE Vs Namibia, Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 match?


The UAE Vs Namibia, Cricket World Cup League Two match will be live streamed on the FanCode app and website in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in India.

