Uganda Vs Tanzania Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B Match 4: When, Where To Watch

Buoyed by the victory in their opener against Singapore, hosts Uganda will look to make it two in two when they face Tanzania in the fourth match of the 2024-2026 Cricket World Cup Challenge League B at Lugogo Stadium in Kampala on Saturday (November 9, 2024). Watch the Uganda vs Tanzania cricket match live. (More Cricket News)
The six teams competing in the ODI World Cup 2027 qualifying tournament have played one match apiece so far. While Uganda tasted a win straightaway, Tanzania did not start too well, slumping to a nine-wicket walloping at the hands of Italy.
Home team Uganda played the first game of the event, which saw Singapore getting bundled out for just 82 runs in 38.4 overs. Only the Singapore top three comprising Aman Desai, Aritra Dutta and Rohan Rangarajan could record double-digit scores as Saurashtra-born pacer Dinesh Nakrani scalped six wickets for 20 runs. Local lad Juma Miyagi claimed a couple of wickets (2/20).
In reply, Uganda knocked off the required runs in 17.5 overs for a seven-wicket victory. Captain Riazat Ali Shah and his middle-order partner Kenneth Waiswa compiled an unbeaten 45-run stand to take the hosts easily over the line.
But the Tanzanians had a rough time, first up in Entebbe. Abhik Patwa's side crawled its way to 173 runs all out in 43.4 overs, with Mukesh Suthar's unbeaten fifty the only knock worth writing home about. The Italian response was resounding, with opener Emilio Gay staying not out on 96 off 84 balls alongside skipper Marcus Campopiano (41 not out off 55) to reach the DLS-adjusted target of 169 runs in 28.4 overs, for the loss of just one wicket.
Other teams in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Challenge League B are Bahrain and Hong Kong. The two teams locked horns at the same venue on Thursday in a clash which Hong Kong won by three wickets.
Given List A status, the competition is in its second cycle. In the inaugural edition, for the 2023 World Cup, Canada and Jersey won the League A and League B titles, respectively.
Uganda Vs Tanzania: Live Streaming And Telecast Details
When is the Uganda vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Uganda vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match is scheduled for Saturday, November 9 with a start time of 12:30pm IST (10:00am local) at the Lugogo Stadium in Kampala.
How to watch Uganda vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match?
The Uganda vs Tanzania, ICC Cricket World Cup Challenge League B match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.
Uganda Vs Tanzania: Squads
Uganda: Raghav Dhawan, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Shrideep Mangela, Alpesh Ramjani, Brian Masaba, Kenneth Waiswa, Henry Ssenyondo, Fred Achelam (wk), Frank Nsubuga, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Pascal Murungi, Joseph Baguma, Cyrus Kakuru, Juma Miyagi, Robinson Obuya.
Tanzania: Abhik Patwa (c), Omary Kitunda, Amal Rajeevan (wk), Kassim Nassoro, SanjayKumar Thakor, Akhil Anil, Laksh Bakrania, Khalidy Juma, Harsheed Chohan, Ivan Selemani, Mohamed Issa, Johnson Nyambo, Simba Mbaki, Jumanne Masquater, Sefu Athumani.