UAE Vs Bangladesh Highlights 2nd T20I: Hosts Earn Historic Win In Dramatic Fashion

Hello and welcome to the highlights of the second T20I of the three-match series between UAE and Bangladesh. It went down to the wire but ultimately, UAE defeated Bangladesh by two wickets on the penultimate ball to mark their first ever win over the Tigers. This also becomes the highest successful run chase of UAE in T20Is. The series is now 1-1 with the third game on Wednesday. Thank you for following.
UAE Vs Bangladesh 2nd T20I Live Score: Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the second T20I of the three-match series between UAE and Bangladesh.

The visitors currently lead the series, winning the first game by 27 runs on Sunday. Bangladesh’s commanding lead was mainly due to a terrific century by Parvez Hossain Emon, who smashed 100 off 54 balls, including nine sixes and five fours.

Emon’s century, which was only the second T20I hundred by any Bangladesh player after Tamim Iqbal, was also a new national record for the most sixes in a T20I innings by a Bangladeshi player.

When is the UAE Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match being played?

The UAE Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be played on Monday, 19 May 2025, at 8:30 PM IST.

Where is the UAE Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match being played?

The UAE Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Ground in the United Arab Emirates.

Where to watch the UAE Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match live online in India?

The UAE Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I match will be live-streamed in India on the FanCode app and website.

UAE have won the toss and decided to bowl first in Sharjah tonight.

UAE XI: Muhammad Waseem (capt), Aryansh Sharma (wk), Alishan Sharafu, Rahul Chopra, Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Muhammad Zohaib, Haider Ali, Muhammad Jawadullah, Matiullah Khan, Saghir Khan

Bangladesh XI: Litton Das (capt), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam, Tanvir Islam, Nahid Rana

All set to go then. Players are on the ground now. Tanzid Hasan and captain Litton Das are in the middle with the bat. Matiullah Khan with his right arm pace will begin the proceedings for UAE.

What a start from Bangladesh. Tanzid Hasan smashed 17 off the very first over and in the third over Litton Das too joined the party. Both the openers looing very dangerous here and Bangladesh are playing in a way we usually see them playing. Good start so far. UAE desperately need a wicket.

Roaring start from Bangladesh and Tanzid Hasan is the star so far. He has moved to 52 off just 26 balls. A half-century within the powerplay for Hasan. Litton Das is giving him company while playing the second fiddle.

Even though the pacers have gone for plenty, left arm spin of Haider Ali has costed UAE just 21 runs off his three overs in the powerplay.

Things have slowed down a bit since the field restrictions ended. Just 28 runs off the last four overs and Bangladesh have also lost their aggressor Tanzid Hasan who departed for 53 after facing 39 balls.

Litton Das is still there and he has been joined by Najmul Hossain Shanto.

Bangladesh keep going even after losing their skipper. Towhid Hridoy and Najmul Hossain Shanto are in the middle and they both will be aiming at least 200. Can UAE bowlers do something and stop Bangladesh before that mark?

Bangladesh managed to post a strong total of 205/5, thanks to a quickfire 45 off 24 balls from Towhid Hridoy and a late flourish from Jaker Ali, who smashed 18 off just 6 deliveries. It is time for the UAE now. They begin their chase of 206 with Zohaib Khan and Muhammad Waseem at the crease.

BAN: 205/5 (20)

A good start from UAE in this tall chase. Muhammad Waseem, the captain, is once again showing how talented he is. He has moved to 17 off just eight balls. His partner Muhammad Zohaib is still not at his best. He has scored 18 off 16. UAE need Waseem to bat long if they want to have a crack at this massive target.

The Muhammad duo is on fire and UAE have raced to 68 in the powerplay. A very good start from the hosts. Captain Muhammad Waseem has been absolutely brilliant and Muhammad Zohaib has also joined in. Really good use of powerplay by both the UAE openers.

Muhammad Waseem is playing a blinder here and that has kept UAE ahead in this game. Bangladeshi bowlers have no answers. Waseem has smashed them to all parts of the ground and reached 62 off just 29 balls. Brilliant innings so far from him and his partner Zohaib is batting on 38 off 33. A little move on from him would really make UAE the favourites here. But Bangladesh know the wicket of Waseem would change things. The only question is when will they get it?

The runs are not stopping even after Bangladesh have struck two blows. Rishad Hossain and Tanvir Islam took the wickets but the run rate has been kept high by Muhammad Waseem and the new man who has joined him at the crease, Asif Ali.

It all depends on Waseem now. He is also nearing his century and that will be very well deserved.

Drama at its best. 12 needed off the last six balls. What a game we are having and UAE are giving tough competition to a full-strength Bangladesh side. Wickets have kept falling for UAE after that big opening stand but they have managed to find boundaries at the right time.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib with the final over now. This game can go anywhere.

Historic! United Arab Emirates have beaten Bangladesh for the first time in T20Is and it has been a nail-biting encounter.

Sakib started with a wide and was then banged for a six. He did bounce back with a wicket but then bowled a no-ball when he shouldn't have and then Haider Ali kept came to score a double of the penultimate ball to take UAE over the line.

Haider Ali provides the much-needed finish but the credit of the win should go to the brilliance of Muhammad Waseem, the UAE captain. His 42-ball 82 took UAE so far ahead in the game that even a late collapse did not hurt them all that much. Unbeilevable. To chase down 206 against a side that has some really good quality bowlers is top class stuff from UAE. This game will be remembered by the cricketing fraternity.

It went down to the wire but ultimately, UAE defeated Bangladesh by two wickets on the penultimate ball to mark their first ever win over the Tigers. This also becomes the highest successful run chase of UAE in T20Is.

The third and final match of the series takes place on Wednesday, May 21. Series is well poised at 1-1 going into the decider.

Show is over for tonight. Keep reading on OutlookIndia. Thank you for following!

