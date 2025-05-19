UAE Vs Bangladesh Highlights 2nd T20I: Hosts Earn Historic Win In Dramatic Fashion

Muhammad Waseem is playing a blinder here and that has kept UAE ahead in this game. Bangladeshi bowlers have no answers. Waseem has smashed them to all parts of the ground and reached 62 off just 29 balls. Brilliant innings so far from him and his partner Zohaib is batting on 38 off 33. A little move on from him would really make UAE the favourites here. But Bangladesh know the wicket of Waseem would change things. The only question is when will they get it?