St Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title; Coach Darren Sammy Reveals Aaron Jones' Prediction

Speaking after the win, the captain of the Kings Faf du Plessis said: "We have been really consistent throughout the league stage and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come here to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was an excitement at the start of the competition in St Lucia about is this gonna be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement."