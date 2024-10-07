Cricket

St Lucia Kings Win Maiden CPL Title; Coach Darren Sammy Reveals Aaron Jones' Prediction

Noor Ahmed was adjudged the player of the tournament for taking 22 wickets in 12 matches whereas Roston Chase won the player of the match award for his match-winning 39 off 22 balls along with bowling figures of 1 wicket for 13 runs

St-Lucia-Kings-CPL-Guayana-Amazon-Warriors
St Lucia Kings win CPL 2024. Photo: St Lucia Kings
info_icon

St Lucia Kings won the Caribbean Premier League 2024 title to mark their maiden tournament triumph as they defeated defending champions Guyana Amazon Warriors in the final on Sunday by six wickets. (More Cricket News)

Chasing 139, the Kings, owned by the same group that runs Punjab Kings franchise in the Indian Premier League, were in a spot of bother at one point. They needed 66 runs from 30 balls to win the tournament on a tricky pitch in Guyana. However, Roston Chase and Aaron Jones smashed Moeen Ali for 27 runs in the 16th over to tilt the scales in the favour of Kings. The duo then guided Kings to their maiden CPL title with 11 balls still remaining in the contest.

St Lucia Kings, who earlier played as St Lucia Zouks, were the only franchise playing from the inaugural season of the CPL to have never won the tournament.

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting. - X/@DelhiCapitals
IPL 2025: Ricky Ponting Named Punjab Kings Head Coach After Leaving Delhi Capitals

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Earlier, Noor Ahmad was once again the star of the proceedings for the Kings, registering 3 wickets for just 19 runs in his 4 overs to restrict the Amazon Warriors to 138/8 in 20 overs. Kings too struggled before Jones and Chase combined to take them home.

The coach of St Lucia franchise, Darren Sammy revealed that Jones, the star for USA at the T20 World Cup, had predicted just five days ago that he would win the CPL for his team.

"I’ll tell you something, five days ago, Aaron Jones said to me that he will win me the CPL final, I swear to God," said Sammy. "And we made one chance today, because the way he looked me in the eye when he said that, I believed that. We did send a message that the Moeen over had to go for plenty. He would his rhythm and I guess the message was well delivered."

Speaking after the win, the captain of the Kings Faf du Plessis said: "We have been really consistent throughout the league stage and I believe the two best teams played in the final. We always believed in the depth of the squad and credit to Roston and Aaron for absorbing the pressure and stepping up in the final when needed. It takes a special team performance to come here to their home ground and beat them twice. I am extremely proud of the team for showing grit throughout the tournament and getting the job done. There was an excitement at the start of the competition in St Lucia about is this gonna be the season. First CPL trophy and it is a great achievement."

Noor Ahmed was adjudged the player of the tournament for taking 22 wickets in 12 matches whereas Roston Chase won the player of the match award for his match-winning 39 off 22 balls along with bowling figures of 1 wicket for 13 runs.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19, 2nd Youth Test Toss Update: India Elect To Bat First In Chennai - Check Playing XIs
  2. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Toss Update: PAK Opt To Bat First In Multan - Check Playing 11s
  3. Pakistan Vs England 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Captain Shan Masood In Middle After Saim Ayub Departs Early
  4. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  5. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
Football News
  1. AIFF Aims To Scout Tall Footballers; Unimpressed Fans Point Out Heights Of Messi, Chhetri
  2. Aston Villa 0-0 Manchester United: Draw Buys Erik Ten Hag A Little Time, Says Gary Neville
  3. Rangers 2-0 St. Johnstone, Scottish Premiership: Cerny Double Provides Ibrox Redemption
  4. Real Sociedad 1-1 Atletico Madrid, La Liga: Sucic Stunner Salvages Point For Hosts
  5. Nice 1-1 PSG, Ligue 1: Nuno Mendes Rescues Points To Keep Visitors Unbeaten
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Gauff Took A Relaxed Approach Against Muchova In The Final
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Wins Title, Becoming The Youngest Champion In 14 Years
  3. Shanghai Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Passes Stern Wu Yibing Test To Enter Fourth Round
  4. Wuhan Open 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch WTA 1000 Tennis Tournament
  5. Shanghai Masters: Jannik Sinner Battles Past Tomas Martin Etcheverry To Enter Round Of 16
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: PR Sreejesh Set For His First Assignment As India Junior Hockey Coach
  2. Harmanpreet Singh Credits HIL For Personal Growth, Excited At League's Return
  3. Hockey India League 2024-25: Dates, Venues, Teams, Player Auction, And What's New?
  4. Hockey India League Returns After Seven-Year Gap - Check Out All Details
  5. India Vs Germany: Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Land-For-Jobs Case: RJD Chief Lalu Prasad, Sons Granted Bail By Delhi Court
  2. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  3. EAM Jaishankar Calls For UN Reform, Says Global Body Like An 'Old Company, Not Keeping Up With Market'
  4. Solar Storm Warning: ISRO On Alert As India Braces for Potential Disruptions | Details
  5. Hindu Seer Narsinghanand's Alleged Hate Speech Against Prophet Leads To Several FIRs Across India | Details
Entertainment News
  1. Shubhra Chaturvedi: An ‘Andolanjeevi’ Artist  
  2. Manvat Murders Review: Ashish Bende’s Police Procedural is Too Sedate to Grip
  3. Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet
  4. Kashmir Chronicles: A Cinema In The Offing
  5. Joker: Folie à Deux Review: Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga Can’t Rescue a Flubbed-Experiment Sequel
US News
  1. How Hurricane Helene Devastated Western North Carolina |Details
  2. Trump Returns To Site Of Assassination Attempt; China Accused Of Interference | Latest On US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Death Toll Rises To 227 As Search Ops Continue
  4. Hurricane Leslie Strengthens To Category 1. What To Know About Its Path And Impact
  5. Who Are Padmini Pillai And Nalini Tata, The Indian Americans Selected As White House Fellows?
World News
  1. ‘India’s Integrity Must Be Respected’: Canada ‘Clears’ Its Stance Amid Diplomatic Tensions
  2. Middle East: Iran Airspace Reopens After Closure Amid Israeli Strikes; Israel Bombards Gaza, Beirut
  3. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands
  4. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  5. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Women's T20 World Cup 2024: Who Won Yesterday? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. India Match Pakistan's World Record After Bowling Out Bangladesh In First T20I
  3. Daily Horoscope, October 7, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  4. Pakistan: 2 Chinese Nationals Dead After Targeted Explosion Near Karachi Airport | What We Know
  5. Durga Puja 2024: Rituals And Astrological Significance Of The Festival
  6. Middle East Conflict: Links To Jerusalem, Iran's Support For Gaza, Its Allies Hezbollah, Houthis - Explained
  7. IAF Chennai Airshow: Dehydration, Heatsroke Claim 5 Lives, 100 Hospitalised
  8. One Year Later, Israel's Bombardment Of Gaza Expands To Lebanon | Where The War Stands