Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI Live Score: WI Look To Level Series In Pallekele

Welcome to the live coverage of the 2nd one-day international between Sri Lanka and West Indies being played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele. The first ODI was won by Sri Lanka as they continued to ride the T20I series momentum wave and are 1-0 up in the series. West Indies, on the other hand, will eye and hope for much more of an improved performance.
Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, 2nd ODI: Squads
Sri Lanka Squad: Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka(c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Pathum Nissanka
West Indies Squad: Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope(w/c), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew