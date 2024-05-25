Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran celebrates the franchise's win over Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2024 in Chennai on Friday (May 24). Photo: Jio Cinema screengrab

Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran celebrates the franchise's win over Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 2 of Indian Premier League 2024 in Chennai on Friday (May 24). Photo: Jio Cinema screengrab