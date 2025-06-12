Cricket

South Africa Vs Australia, ICC WTC Final 2025: Cummins-led AUS Dominate Proceedings

Low-scoring World Test Championship final was heading to a thrilling conclusion after Australia took a 74-run first-innings lead before being reduced to 144-8 by South Africa by the close of Day 2 at Lord’s on Thursday. It was a landmark day for Australia captain Pat Cummins, who took 6-28 to get to 300 wickets in his test career and dismiss the Proteas for 138 following a whirlwind hour after lunch when the Baggy Greens claimed South Africa’s last five batters for 12 runs in 5.5 overs. A test dominated by pace bowling continued in that vein in Australia’s second innings, with Kagiso Rabada — who took 5-51 to help restrict the Australians to 212 all out on Day 1 — again removing Usman Khawaja (6) and Cameron Green (0) in one over before Lungi Ngidi took three wickets, including dangerman Steve Smith (13), in an inspired spell.