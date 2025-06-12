South Africa's David Bedingham bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Mitchell Starc reacts after bowling a delivery on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls a delivery on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma before the decision was reversed by third umpire on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, right, and batting partner David Bedingham celebrate their fifty-run partnership on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's David Bedingham bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
A hover cover is brought onto the field as it starts to rain on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Players walk onto the pitch after a short delay due to rain on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's captain Pat Cummins, front, collides with South Africa's Kyle Verreynne while appealing for Verreynne's wicket on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is hit by the ball on a delivery by Australia's captain Pat Cummins on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Steve Smith bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Alex Carey bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, right, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Pat Cummins on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.
Australia's Mitchell Starc bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.