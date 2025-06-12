Cricket

South Africa Vs Australia, ICC WTC Final 2025: Cummins-led AUS Dominate Proceedings

Low-scoring World Test Championship final was heading to a thrilling conclusion after Australia took a 74-run first-innings lead before being reduced to 144-8 by South Africa by the close of Day 2 at Lord’s on Thursday. It was a landmark day for Australia captain Pat Cummins, who took 6-28 to get to 300 wickets in his test career and dismiss the Proteas for 138 following a whirlwind hour after lunch when the Baggy Greens claimed South Africa’s last five batters for 12 runs in 5.5 overs. A test dominated by pace bowling continued in that vein in Australia’s second innings, with Kagiso Rabada — who took 5-51 to help restrict the Australians to 212 all out on Day 1 — again removing Usman Khawaja (6) and Cameron Green (0) in one over before Lungi Ngidi took three wickets, including dangerman Steve Smith (13), in an inspired spell.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final 2025 day 2 at Lord's: Photo Gallery
ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa vs Australia, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's David Bedingham bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final 2025 day 2 at Lords: Australias Mitchell Starc
ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa vs Australia, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Mitchell Starc reacts after bowling a delivery on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final 2025 day 2 at Lords: Mitchell Starc bowls
ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa vs Australia, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Mitchell Starc bowls a delivery on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final 2025 day 2 at Lords: South Africas captain Temba Bavuma
ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa vs Australia, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

SA vs AUS ICC WTC Final 2025 day 2 at Lords: Australias Josh Hazlewood
ICC WTC Final 2025: South Africa vs Australia, Day 2 | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates the wicket of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma before the decision was reversed by third umpire on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Britain Cricket World Test Championship
Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma, right, and batting partner David Bedingham celebrate their fifty-run partnership on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final
Britain Cricket World Test Championship | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's David Bedingham bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

South Africa vs Australia
Australia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's captain Pat Cummins celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Australia vs South Africa
South Africa vs Australia | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

A hover cover is brought onto the field as it starts to rain on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

World Test Championship final: South Africa vs Australia
World Test Championship final: Australia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Players walk onto the pitch after a short delay due to rain on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

World Test Championship final: Australia vs South Africa
World Test Championship final: South Africa vs Australia | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's captain Pat Cummins, front, collides with South Africa's Kyle Verreynne while appealing for Verreynne's wicket on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

WTC final: South Africa vs Australia
WTC final: Australia vs South Africa | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada is hit by the ball on a delivery by Australia's captain Pat Cummins on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

WTC final: Australia vs South Africa
WTC final: South Africa vs Australia | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

South Africas Kagiso Rabada
Cricket World Test Championship Final Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada celebrates the dismissal of Australia's Usman Khawaja on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final: AUS vs SA
Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final: SA vs AUS | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Steve Smith bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final: SA vs AUS
Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final: AUS vs SA | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Alex Carey bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final: AUS vs SA
Britain Cricket World Test Championship Final: SA vs AUS | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

South Africa's Lungi Ngidi, right, celebrates the dismissal of Australia's captain Pat Cummins on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

Cricket World Test Championship Final: SA vs AUS
Cricket World Test Championship Final: AUS vs SA | Photo: AP/Kirsty Wigglesworth

Australia's Mitchell Starc bats on day two of the World Test Championship final between South Africa and Australia at Lord's cricket ground in London.

