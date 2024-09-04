Cricket

SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics

Records were shattered in Edinburg on Wednesday, September 4 as Australia defeated Scotland by 7 wickets in the first T20I match. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh played a blitzkrieg innings as the visitors chased down a 155-run target in just 56 balls and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Scotland.

Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Josh Inglis of Australia, left, celebrates with his teammate Xavier Bartlett, right, after he takes a wicket | Photo: Malcolm Mackenzi/PA via AP

Josh Inglis of Australia, left, celebrates with his teammate Xavier Bartlett, right, after he takes a wicket during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland.

2/5
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Xavier Bartlett of Australia makes a catch
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Xavier Bartlett of Australia makes a catch | Photo: Malcolm Mackenzi/PA via AP

Xavier Bartlett of Australia makes a catch by the boundary during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland.

3/5
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Jack Jarvis of Scotland plays a shot against Australia
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Jack Jarvis of Scotland plays a shot against Australia | Photo: Malcolm Mackenzi/PA via AP

Jack Jarvis of Scotland plays a shot during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland.

4/5
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Jack Jarvis of Scotland plays a shot against Australia
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Jack Jarvis of Scotland plays a shot against Australia | Photo: Malcolm Mackenzi/PA via AP

Jack Jarvis of Scotland plays a shot during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland.

5/5
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Australias Marcus Stoinis, right, celebrates after taking a catch
Scotland Vs Australia, 1st T20I: Australia's Marcus Stoinis, right, celebrates after taking a catch | Photo: Malcolm Mackenzi/PA via AP

Australia's Marcus Stoinis, right, celebrates after taking a catch during the first T20 International Series Cricket match in Edinburgh, Scotland.

