Cricket

SCO Vs AUS, 1st T20I: Head, Marsh Steer Visitors To 7 Wicket Win - In Pics

Records were shattered in Edinburg on Wednesday, September 4 as Australia defeated Scotland by 7 wickets in the first T20I match. Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh played a blitzkrieg innings as the visitors chased down a 155-run target in just 56 balls and take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series in Scotland.