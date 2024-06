Cricket

SCO Vs NAM, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Scotland Revive Campaign With Facile Win - In Pics

Scotland produced a clinical all-round performance to beat Namibia by five wickets in their Group B match of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on June 6. After restricting Namibia to 155/9, they chased the target down in 18.3 overs with all-rounder Michael Leask claiming the Player of the Match award for his 1/16 with the ball and 35 off 17 with the bat. Scotland's opener against defending champions England was declared a 'no result' due to rain.