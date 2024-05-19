Cricket

RR Vs KKR, Toss Update: Kolkata Knight Riders Bowl First In Seven-Over Per Side Match

Rajasthan Royals are set to clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the last group-stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Assam's Guwahati

Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. AP Photo
Officials inspect the playing field as the rain delayed the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati. AP Photo/Anupam Nath
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in match 70 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Sunday.

Toss Update:

The Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders won the toss and elected to bowl first in a rain-affected game.

Playing XIs:

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Rovman Powell, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Avesh Khan, Nandre Burger

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

The pitch looks rock-hard and has a better sheen to it. The square boundaries are 61 and 62 metres respectively and the straight one is at 73 metres. Last year, RR scored 199 here batting first and DC could not chase that, so batting first could be helpful. A high-scoring match is on the cards. There is a bit of grass and some patches on the surface. The ball may come nicely on the bat.

The toss happened at 10:25 pm and a seven overs per side game was on the cards but the rain came again before the match could start.

