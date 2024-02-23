Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV, Online

The UP Warriorz led by Alyssa Healy may not have won the WPL 2023 trophy, but their captivating performance won the hearts of thousands of fans not once, twice or thrice, but four times! They managed to play in the eliminator round but were unable to overcome the resilient defending champions, Mumbai Indians, and ultimately suffered a 72-run defeat at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

Speaking of the Royal Challengers Bangaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana, they remained a mediocre team in the 2023 WPL season, finishing second to last just above the Gujarat Giants due to a slightly better net run rate. Nevertheless, despite the six defeats, and the disappointing scorecard, there was something impressive about them, that made them win two matches with a 5-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz and an 8-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants. They know how to win a match and in pursuit of improvements this year, the Challengers have made changes in the squads.