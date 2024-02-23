Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch On TV, Online

After the opening match between the Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the Women's Premier League 2024, is heading towards the second thrilling showdown of the season on February 24, Saturday in Bengaluru with the clash between, the Royal Challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz - both the teams loaded with hopes and eager to bounce back from their previous year's defeats. (Tournament Guide| More Cricket News)
In terms of statistics, UP Warriorz are a formidable team and pose a significant challenge for the Challengers. Having played 9 matches, the Warriorz emerged victorious in four. On the contrary, RCB competed in 8 matches, suffering 6 losses and securing only 2 wins.
The UP Warriorz led by Alyssa Healy may not have won the WPL 2023 trophy, but their captivating performance won the hearts of thousands of fans not once, twice or thrice, but four times! They managed to play in the eliminator round but were unable to overcome the resilient defending champions, Mumbai Indians, and ultimately suffered a 72-run defeat at Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.
Speaking of the Royal Challengers Bangaluru, captained by Smriti Mandhana, they remained a mediocre team in the 2023 WPL season, finishing second to last just above the Gujarat Giants due to a slightly better net run rate. Nevertheless, despite the six defeats, and the disappointing scorecard, there was something impressive about them, that made them win two matches with a 5-wicket victory over the UP Warriorz and an 8-wicket win over the Gujarat Giants. They know how to win a match and in pursuit of improvements this year, the Challengers have made changes in the squads.
In the last two matches between UP Warriorz and the Royal Challengers Bangalore, each team won one game. UP Warriorz had a more convincing victory, winning by 10 wickets with 42 balls remaining, while RCB won by 5 wickets with 12 balls left. Tomorrow's match will determine the stronger team with two wins.
Where to watch the UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?
The live telecast of the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be done by Sports 18 HD/SD in India.
The UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
When is the WPL 2024 UP Warriorz Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 match?
The first clash between the UP Warriorz and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the WPL 2024 season will kick off on February 24, Friday at 7.30 PM IST) at Bengaluru's M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, India.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: (Team Profile)
Asha Shobana, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Indrani Roy, Shradda Pokharkar, Renuka Singh, Richa Ghosh, Shreyanka Patil, Smriti Mandhana, Sophie Devine, Georgia Wareham, Kate Cross, Ekta Bisht, Shubha Satheesh, S Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Sophie Molineux, Nadine de Klerk
UP Warriorz: (Team Profile)
Alyssa Healy, Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, S. Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia Mcgrath, Dani Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Poonam Khemnar, Saima Thakor, Gouher Sultana