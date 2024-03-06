India Vs England: Ravichandran Ashwin Shares His Mother's Words From Hospital Bed

Ashwin, at times, did feel that the sport meant more to his family than him.

"I am in the second half of my thirties and my dad still watches a game like he would watch my first international game. It means a lot to them. Compared to what it means to them, it definitely means less to me.

"They have eliminated anything that comes in the way of my cricket. That has been the sole purpose of their lives ever since I can remember," he said.