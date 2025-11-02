Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 2: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 3 Day 2 on Sunday, November 2
Several players, including Karun Nair, scored century on Day 1
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 available on JioHotstar and Star Sports
The second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025, across venues in the country, marking another series of India’s premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament. Know how to watch the Ranji Trophy tournament live, with key matches in progress.
In Jaipur, Mumbai’s innings folded at 254 after a four-wicket spell from spinner Kukna Ajay Singh. Delhi’s Sanat Sangwan was dismissed at 99 while his team reached 248 at stumps against Puducherry.
Among the big names, Karun Nair, after being omitted from India's Test squad, finished Day 1 unbeaten at 142 off 251 against Kerala, leading Karnataka’s innings, which stands at 319/3.
There were three other centuries – Punjab’s Uday Charan (100*) vs Goa, Tamil Nadu’s Pradosh Ranjan Paul (113) vs Vidarbha, and Himachal Pradesh’s Akash Vasisht (114*) vs Hyderabad.
Two matches – Gujarat vs Haryana and Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh – were yet to begin due to rainfall and wet outfield.
Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches
Elite Group A
Odisha vs Andhra
Jharkhand vs Nagaland
Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh
Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha
Elite Group B
Maharashtra vs Saurashtra
Punjab vs Goa
Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh
Kerala vs Karnataka
Elite Group C
Tripura vs Bengal
Assam vs Railways
Gujarat vs Haryana
Services vs Uttarakhand
Elite Group D
Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir
Delhi vs Puducherry
Rajasthan vs Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad
Plate Group
Bihar vs Meghalaya
Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh
Mizoram vs Sikkim
Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 3 Day 2: Live Streaming Details
When and where will the second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?
The second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be played across venues in India on Sunday, November 2, 2025.
The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30 AM IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45 AM), Guwahati (8:45 AM) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.
Where to watch the second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live?
Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.