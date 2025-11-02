Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Streaming, Round 3 Day 2: When, Where To Watch India's Premier Domestic Cricket Tournament

Here is all you need to know about the second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26: preview, fixtures, match timings and broadcast information

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live streaming Round 3 Day 2 when, where to watch India domestic cricket
Tamil Nadu's Pradosh Ranjan Paul celebrates his century during the Ranji Trophy match against Vidarbha on November 1, 2025. | Photo: X/BCCIdomestic
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Round 3 Day 2 on Sunday, November 2

  • Several players, including Karun Nair, scored century on Day 1

  • Ranji Trophy 2025-26 available on JioHotstar and Star Sports

The second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will take place on Sunday, November 2, 2025, across venues in the country, marking another series of India’s premier red-ball domestic cricket tournament. Know how to watch the Ranji Trophy tournament live, with key matches in progress.

In Jaipur, Mumbai’s innings folded at 254 after a four-wicket spell from spinner Kukna Ajay Singh. Delhi’s Sanat Sangwan was dismissed at 99 while his team reached 248 at stumps against Puducherry.

Among the big names, Karun Nair, after being omitted from India's Test squad, finished Day 1 unbeaten at 142 off 251 against Kerala, leading Karnataka’s innings, which stands at 319/3.

There were three other centuries – Punjab’s Uday Charan (100*) vs Goa, Tamil Nadu’s Pradosh Ranjan Paul (113) vs Vidarbha, and Himachal Pradesh’s Akash Vasisht (114*) vs Hyderabad.

Two matches – Gujarat vs Haryana and Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh – were yet to begin due to rainfall and wet outfield.

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Round 3 Matches

Elite Group A

  • Odisha vs Andhra

  • Jharkhand vs Nagaland

  • Baroda vs Uttar Pradesh

  • Tamil Nadu vs Vidarbha

Related Content
Related Content

Elite Group B

  • Maharashtra vs Saurashtra

  • Punjab vs Goa

  • Madhya Pradesh vs Chandigarh

  • Kerala vs Karnataka

Elite Group C

  • Tripura vs Bengal

  • Assam vs Railways

  • Gujarat vs Haryana

  • Services vs Uttarakhand

Elite Group D

  • Chhattisgarh vs Jammu & Kashmir

  • Delhi vs Puducherry

  • Rajasthan vs Mumbai

  • Himachal Pradesh vs Hyderabad

Plate Group

  • Bihar vs Meghalaya

  • Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh

  • Mizoram vs Sikkim

Ranji Trophy 2025-26, Round 3 Day 2: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 be played?

The second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be played across venues in India on Sunday, November 2, 2025.

The first ball will be bowled in most games at 9:30 AM IST, with the exception of northeastern and eastern venues like Agartala (8:45 AM), Guwahati (8:45 AM) and Cuttack, where play starts earlier.

Where to watch the second day of the third round of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 live?

Select matches of Ranji Trophy 2025-26 will be telecast live on the Star Sports Khel TV channel in India, while live streaming is available on the JioHotstar app and website in the country.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025, News updates, Women's World Cup Schedule, women's world cup teams' Squad, Women's WC points table, and stats.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs South Africa Prediction, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025 Final: Check IND-W Vs SA-W H2H Record, Key Stats

  2. India Vs South Africa Preview, Women’s World Cup 2025 Final: Harmanpreet And Co. Eye Glory At DY Patil Stadium

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: History, Early Struggles, Aussie Supremacy And India’s Rise – All You Need To Know

  4. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup: Navi Mumbai Weather Forecast, DY Patil Stadium Pitch Report

  5. India Vs South Africa Final, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Five Things You Need To Know

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  2. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  3. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  4. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  5. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dularchand Yadav Killing: Fears Of Return Of Jungle Raj Could Dent Nitish Kumar's 'Sushasan Babu' Image

  2. Sanjay Raut Takes Break from Public Life Due to Health Issues, PM Modi Wishes Recovery

  3. 45 Bangladeshis Detained While Crossing Border In West Bengal

  4. Day In Pics: November 01, 2025

  5. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Questions NDA’s Bihar Promises, Says INDIA Bloc Will Win

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  3. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  4. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  5. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Top Diplomats From Germany, Jordan, And UK Urge Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan Conflict

  3. US Lawmakers Urge Trump To Roll Back H-1B Visa Fee, Warn Move Could Strain India Ties

  4. Sudan: Hundreds Of Men Shot And Missing After Al-Fashir Falls To Paramilitaries: Witnesses

  5. Mass Killing In Sudan’s Darfur Region Visible From Space

Latest Stories

  1. Punjab and Haryana November Weather Forecast: Clear Skies Give Way to Western Disturbance

  2. Two Much Review | How To Be A Formula Feminist

  3. Srikakulam Temple Stampede: Several Feared Dead At Kasibugga Venkateswara Temple In AP

  4. Daily Horoscope For November 1, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Leo, Sagittarius, And Capricorn

  5. Weekly Horoscope For November 2–8, 2025: Promising Financial Gains For Cancer, Virgo & Aquarius, Caution For Aries

  6. Jungle Raj Still Casts A Long Shadow Over Bihar Politics

  7. Shahdara Bar Association Bans Police Entry Into Karkardooma Courts After Misconduct Allegations

  8. Baahubali The Epic Box Office Collection Day 1: SS Rajamouli's Film Starring Prabhas Off To A Strong Start