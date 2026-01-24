Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score Round 6 Day 3: Kerala, Gujarat And J&K Look To Save Their Matches; DEL, MUM Eye Big Wins

Sudip Chatterjee celebrating his double century against Services in Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round 6 CabCricket/X

Good Morning Indian Cricket fans. Welcoming you all to the live coverage of the Ranji Trophy 2025-26 round 6 day 3. It is often said that the third day is the moving day in red-ball cricket and that will exactly be the case today. After India battered New Zealand in the 2nd T20I last night, focus shifts to first-class cricket. Some of the matches could not even reach day 3 with Shubman Gill's Punjab enduring a tough 194-run loss to the hands of Saurashtra. The Indian Test and ODI captain Gill got out for 0 and 14 across innings. Elsewhere, Baroda registered a massive innings and 6-run victory against North-East's Nagaland. A lot of results are expected to come today as well so stay tuned with us for all the real-time updates, live scores and more.

LIVE UPDATES

24 Jan 2026, 07:51:56 am IST Ranji Trophy 2025-26 LIVE Score, Round 6 Day 3: Shivam Sharma Replaces Prashant Veer As we all know that Prashant Veer, IPL's most expensive uncapped player, got ruled out of the sixth round for Uttar Pradesh due to injury on day 1. He is not going to return for his side in the on-going round and he has been replaced by left arm spin allrounder Shivam Sharma.