Tushar Deshpande (3/24) and Shardul Thakur (2/48) starred to put Mumbai on top following a meek display from Tamil Nadu on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy semifinal in Mumbai on Saturday. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Tamil Nadu skipper B Sai Kishore's decision to bat first backfired as the visitors were shot out for a mere 146 in the first innings, with Deshpande and Thakur making life miserable for the batters at the BKC Ground.