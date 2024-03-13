Ranji Trophy Final, Day 4: Karun Nair, Akshay Wadkar's Fightback Delays Mumbai's Victory Over Vidarbha

Vidarbha's Karun Nair played a gritty 74-run knock in the second innings against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy Final on Day 4. Photo: X/ @BCCIdomestic

Vidarbha's Karun Nair played a gritty 74-run knock in the second innings against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy Final on Day 4. Photo: X/ @BCCIdomestic