Ranji Trophy 2024, 2nd Quarter-Final Day 2 Report: Musheer Khan's Double Ton Helps Mumbai Lead Baroda By 257 Runs

Mumbai were ahead by 257 runs in the first innings after Musheer Khan struck an unbeaten 203, with Baroda reaching 127/2 in reply by the close of play on day two of their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal in Mumbai on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Bhargav Bhatt toiled to return a seven-wicket haul but Musheer worked his way to a fine unbeaten double hundred, powering Mumbai to 383 in the first innings at the BKC Ground.