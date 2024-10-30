Cricket

Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 4: How Karnataka Clinched Season's First Win

Needing just 69 runs to win, Karnataka chased down the target in 10.1 overs, giving the eight-time former Ranji Trophy champions' qualification hopes a substantial lift

Rajat Patidar india cricketer file photo
Rajat Patidar scored a 102-ball 159 for Madhya Pradesh against Haryana in their Ranji Trophy Group C clash. Photo: File
Sakibul Gani's battling century wasn't enough to prevent Bihar from succumbing to an eight-wicket loss against Karnataka, who claimed their first outright win of the Ranji Trophy season and boosted their qualification hopes with a vital six points here on Tuesday. (More Cricket News)

After declaring overnight at 287/7 with a 144-run lead, Karnataka's prospects improved early on as they dismissed both Bihar openers for just six runs in the second over of the final day.

Gani, who made headlines for his triple century on debut in 2022, partnered with the experienced Babul Kumar in a defiant 130-run stand that frustrated the Karnataka bowlers.

BY PTI

Babul's composed 44 off 111 balls (5x4) offered support, while Gani fought on, striking 15 fours and four sixes in an impressive 130-run knock that held Bihar's innings together.

Ultimately, Gani was the last man dismissed, LBW to Vidyadhar Patil (1/34), after being the linchpin of Bihar's 212-run total.

Only three Bihar batters -- Gani, Babul, and Jitin Yadav (15) -- reached double digits, underscoring Gani's impact on an otherwise faltering innings.

With light fading fast, Karnataka's bowlers stayed composed, with Shreyas Gopal taking 4/70 for a match haul of eight wickets and pacer Vijaykumar Vyshak, recently called up for the national T20I squad, contributing 3/44 as they bowled out Bihar in 66.2 overs.

Needing just 69 runs to win, Karnataka chased down the target in 10.1 overs, giving the eight-time former champions' qualification hopes a substantial lift.

Patidar returns to form with blazing ton

In Indore, Rajat Patidar, who has struggled after a disappointing Test debut series against England earlier this year, roared back to form with a sensational 102-ball 159, yet Madhya Pradesh had to settle for a draw against Haryana.

Haryana, with a first-innings lead, secured three points to remain at the top of the Group C standings with 13 points, five ahead of Kerala and Karnataka at second and third places respectively on net run-rate.

Trailing by 132 runs after the first innings, Madhya Pradesh faced a challenging final day.

Patidar, who recently missed out on India A's squad for Australia after an unimpressive Duleep Trophy, showcased his class with a blistering 68-ball century -- his 13th in first-class cricket -- dismantling Haryana's bowling attack of Yuzvendra Chahal and Jayant Yadav.

Madhya Pradesh erased the deficit and declared at 308/4, setting Haryana a target of 177 under fading lights. However, Haryana managed 115/3 before the game ended in a draw.

Brief Scores

In Patna: Bihar 143 and 212 in 66.2 overs (Sakibul Gani 130, Babul Kumar 44; Shreyas Gopal 4/70, Vijaykumar Vyshak 3/44) lost to Karnataka 287/7 and 70/2 in 10.1 overs (Nikin Jose 28 not out) by eight wickets. Points: Karnataka 6, Bihar 0.

In Mullanpur: Punjab 210 and 267/3 in 94 overs (Jaskaranvir Singh Paul 115 not out, Pukhraj Mann 91). Uttar Pradesh 556/9 declared. Match drawn. Points: Uttar Pradesh 3, Punjab 1.

In Kolkata: Kerala 356/9 declared in 120 overs. Bengal 181/3 in 63 overs (Shuvam Dey 67, Sudip Chatterjee 57). Match drawn. Points: Bengal 1, Kerala 1.

In Indore: Madhya Pradesh 308 and 308/4 declared in 48.1 overs (Rajat Patidar 159). Haryana 440 in 155.5 overs (Lakshay Dalal 105, Dheeru Singh 94, Himanshu Rana 90, Harshal Patel 81; Kumar Kartikeya 5/118) and 115/3 in 38 overs (Mayank Shandilya 68 not out). Match drawn. Points: Haryana 3, MP 1.

