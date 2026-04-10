RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 16 At Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium
An in-form Rajasthan Royals will look to wrap up the Guwahati leg of their season on a high when they take on defending champs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Friday night. Both teams are unbeaten so far and this promises to be a mouth-watering affair. RR have accumulated three wins on the bounce and in RCB, they face an interesting test.
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