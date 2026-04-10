RR Vs RCB, IPL 2026 In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 16 At Guwahati's Barsapara Stadium

An in-form Rajasthan Royals will look to wrap up the Guwahati leg of their season on a high when they take on defending champs Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the ACA Barsapara Stadium on Friday night. Both teams are unbeaten so far and this promises to be a mouth-watering affair. RR have accumulated three wins on the bounce and in RCB, they face an interesting test. 

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Published at:
IPL 2026: RR vs RCB
Rajasthan Royals' captain Riyan Parag, left talks with Royal Challengers Bengaluru's captain Rajat Patidar prior to the coin toss of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
1/9
Indian Premier League: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals
A screen displays 'Match delayed due to rain' ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
2/9
IPL 2026: RCB vs RR
Artists performing Bihu dance prior to start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
3/9
IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Artists performing Bihu dance prior to start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
4/9
IPL 2026: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, right, and others celebrates the wicket of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
5/9
Phil Salt Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Phil Salt leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
6/9
Virat Kohli Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
7/9
Devdutt Padikkal Indian Premier League
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Devdutt Padikkal plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
8/9
Indian Premier League: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Spectators gather in the stands during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, in Guwahati. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social
9/9
IPL 2026: RCB vs RR Virat Kohli
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati, India. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the IPL 2026 News updates, IPL Schedule, IPL teams Squad, IPL 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs (orange cap) & highest wickets (purple cap) holders of IPL 2026.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

MOST POPULAR

WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. RR Vs RCB Live Cricket Score, IPL 2026: Defending Champs In Spot Of Bother | Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 119/6 (13)

  2. Wanindu Hasaranga Replacement: LSG Sign All-Rounder George Linde As Injured Sri Lankan Ruled Out Of IPL 2026

  3. KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2026: Watch Mukul Choudhary's 'Incredible' Chopper Six Over Covers - Here's How He Helped Lucknow Win

  4. IPL 2026: DDCA Director Anand Verma Alleges Ticket Fraud At Arun Jaitley Stadium - Report

  5. IPL Dispatch: LSG Find New Hero In Mukul; Rathi's Controversial Catch Puts Third Umpire Under Scanner

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Aishi Das: A New Zealand Teen Carrying Forward Her Father's Tennis Dream From Punjab

  2. Monte-Carlo Masters 2026: Daniil Medvedev Destroys Racket After Double Bagel Loss To Matteo Berrettini – Watch

  3. Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Vishal Uppal Urges ‘More Heart’ After India’s 1-2 Defeat To Thailand

  4. India Vs Thailand, Billie Jean King Cup: Unforced Errors Haunt Vaishnavi; Rain Halts Sahaja's Match

  5. India At Billie Jean King Cup 2026: Asia-Oceania Group I Preview, Teams, Format - All You Need To Know

Badminton

  1. Lakshya Sen Vs Shi Yu Qi Highlights, All England Open 2026: Indian Shuttler Floors World No. 1 In Three-Game Thriller

  2. All England Open 2026: PV Sindhu Returns To India Safely After Being Stranded In Dubai Due to US-Israel-Iran Conflict

  3. Ayush Shetty Vs Jordan Christie, Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Indian Shuttler Slays World No. 4 To Enter Semis

  4. Badminton Asia Championships 2026: Ayush Shetty Reaches Quarters; Sindhu And Prannoy Knocked Out

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Wang Zhiyi Live Streaming, Badminton Asia Championship 2026: Watch Indian Players In Action Today

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  2. Kashmir Celebrates US-Iran Ceasefire

  3. Air India Flight From Mumbai To Bengaluru Returns After Engine Stall, Crew Declares ‘PAN PAN’

  4. Dance Of Democracy: Streets Abuzz As People Cast Their Votes In Kerala, Assam And Puducherry

  5. Outlook Cover Story: War Of Nerves, When Power Falters, Perception Prevails

Entertainment News

  1. The Ever-Persistent Spirit Of Indie Cinema : Mapping Production & Distribution Trends

  2. Retro Express | When Bollywood Knew How to Make An Entrance

  3. Susan Sarandon To Sally Rooney: The Price Artists Pay For Palestinian Solidarity

  4. Contraband Thrills Of The 2000s, Starring Emraan Hashmi

  5. 10 Films On Palestine To Stream In India Amidst The Censorship Of ‘The Voice Of Hind Rajab’

US News

  1. Can NYT And NPR Court Wins Against Trump Administration Help Freedom Of Press Globally?

  2. DOJ Releases More Epstein Files Containing Uncorroborated Assault Claim Against Trump

  3. US Military To Continue Large-Scale Combat Operations For Weeks Against Iran: Trump

  4. Ghislaine Maxwell: The Woman At The Centre Of The Epstein Files Saga

  5. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

World News

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  3. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  4. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri Meets Marco Rubio; US Diplomat To Visit India Next Month

  5. US Israel Attacks Iran: IRGC Threatens ‘Complete Destruction,' Israel Struck Iranian Military Complex Near Tehran

Latest Stories

  1. US Israel Iran War: Starmer, Trump Discuss ‘Practical Plan’ To Reopen Strait Of Hormuz

  2. Melania Trump Rejects Epstein Link, Calls Allegations ‘Baseless Smears’

  3. Putin Announces Ceasefire For Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy Agrees

  4. Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 22: Ranveer Singh's Film Remains Steady, Crosses Rs 1665 Crore Mark Worldwide

  5. Vijay's Jana Nayagan Leaked Online Before Tamil Nadu Polls; Fans and Industry React Angrily

  6. Assembly Elections 2026: Voting Ends In Assam At 84.42% Turnout, Kerala Sees 77.4% Turnout Till 5 PM

  7. IMF Warns Iran War Will Have Lasting Economic Scars, Even With A Potential Ceasefire

  8. Slogans for Nishant Kumar in Nitish Kumar’s Presence Trigger Fresh CM Debate in Bihar