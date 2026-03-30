RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Guwahati In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 3 At Barsapara Cricket Stadium
Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30, 2026. Sanju Samson, now with CSK, is set for an emotional clash against RR, who he captained for more than a decade. MS Dhoni is not playing today's match due to a calf strain injury that has ruled him out of the first two weeks of the league. Also under scanner is the weather, with some rain at the venue in the lead-up to the toss. For RR, Samson's departure signals the end of an era and the beginning of another under Riyan Parag who will begin his captaincy stint playing at his home ground.
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