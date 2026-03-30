RR Vs CSK, IPL 2026 Guwahati In Pics: See Best Photos From Indian Premier League Match 3 At Barsapara Cricket Stadium

Rajasthan Royals (RR) face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the third match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Monday, March 30, 2026. Sanju Samson, now with CSK, is set for an emotional clash against RR, who he captained for more than a decade. MS Dhoni is not playing today's match due to a calf strain injury that has ruled him out of the first two weeks of the league. Also under scanner is the weather, with some rain at the venue in the lead-up to the toss. For RR, Samson's departure signals the end of an era and the beginning of another under Riyan Parag who will begin his captaincy stint playing at his home ground.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, left, Dhruv Jurel, second left, and others during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-
Ground staff covers the pitch during rain, before an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
Rajasthan Royals' Vaibhav Sooryavanshi during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-
Ground staff bring covers on the field during rain, ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-
Chennai Super Kings' players during a practice session ahead of an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 T20 cricket match between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, at ACA Stadium, Barsapara, in Guwahati, Assam. | Photo: PTI/Swapan Mahapatra
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Sanju Samson
Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson is bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Nandre Burger
Rajasthan Royals's Nandre Burger, left, celebrates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Sanju Samson during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara- Ruturaj Gaikwad
Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad is bowled out during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer, center without cap, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' captain Ruturaj Gaikwad during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Ayush Mhatre
Chennai Super Kings' Ayush Mhatre leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Sarfaraz Khan
Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Yashasvi Jaiswal
Rajasthan Royals' Yashasvi Jaiswal take the catch to dismiss Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Matthew Short
Chennai Super Kings' Matthew Short, center, leaves the ground after losing his wicket during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Sarfaraz Khan
Chennai Super Kings' Sarfaraz Khan plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Kartik Sharma
Chennai Super Kings' Kartik Sharma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2026 at Barsapara-Ravindra Jadeja
Rajasthan Royals' Ravindra Jadeja, center, celebrates with teammates the wicket of Chennai Super Kings' Shivam Dube during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals in Guwahati. | Photo: AP/Anupam Nath
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