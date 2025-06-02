Cricket

Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer-Powered PBKS Storm Into Final

Shreyas Iyer hit a 41-ball 87 not out as Punjab Kings beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday (June 1, 2025) in a rain-delayed Qualifier 2 to reach the final of the Indian Premier League. Skipper Iyer led from the front as he smashed eight sixes and five fours to lead Punjab to only their second IPL final. Punjab set up a title clash with Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Tuesday – also in Ahmedabad. Neither team has ever won the IPL. Punjab scored 207-5 to chase down Mumbai’s 203-6 (20 overs) with an over to spare. This was after the game was delayed by more than two hours because of rain.