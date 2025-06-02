Punjab Kings Vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2025 Qualifier 2: Shreyas Iyer-Powered PBKS Storm Into Final

Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya, left, congratulates Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer on winning the Indian Premier League cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Cheerleaders celebrate Punjab Kings' victory in the Indian Premier League cricket match against Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' captain Hardik Pandya reacts after losing the Indian Premier League cricket match against Punjab Kings at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' captain Shreyas Iyer celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Nehal Wadhera and captain Shreyas Iyer run between the wickets to score during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' Jasprit Bumrah bowls a delivery during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Josh Inglis plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' Naman Dhir plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Punjab Kings' Yuzvendra Chahal, right, celebrates the dismissal of Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav, left, during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' Tilak Verma plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Mumbai Indians' Jonny Bairstow plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Displays read 'Match Delayed Due to Rain' before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The playing surface is covered due to the rain before the start of the Indian Premier League cricket match between Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.