PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures: Check Best Photos From Multan

Debutant Kamran Ghulam scored a resolute century on a tricky recycled wicket and carried Pakistan to 259-5 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against England on Tuesday. On the start of the second day, the hosts lost three more wickets as England fought back in Multan. England are leading the three-match series 1-0 after winning the 1st Test. The defeat in Multan left the hosts red-faced as they dropped senior names in Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Naseem Shah.