PAK Vs ENG 2nd Test, Day 2 Live Action In Pictures: Check Best Photos From Multan

England's Jack Leach, right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Sajid Khan during the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Matthew Potts bowls during the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ben Stokes adjusts fielding during the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Matthew Potts, center, and teammates celebrates after taking the dismissal of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha during the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ben Stokes, left, and teammates celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the second day of the second test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.