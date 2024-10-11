England's Zak Crawley, right, and teammates acknowledge crowd as they walk off the field after winning the first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan, Pakistan.
English fans cheer for their team on the end of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ollie Pope, right, and teammates walk off the field after winning the first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Harry Brook, left, is congratulated by a team official as walks off the field after winning the first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Ollie Pope, left, shakes hand with Pakistan's Shan Masood on the end of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Jack Leach, left, celebrates with Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Jack Leach, second right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, right, during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
England's Gus Atkinson bowls during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.
Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha follows the ball after playing a shot during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.