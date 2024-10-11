Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Buoyant England Steamroll Pakistan By Innings And 47 Runs - In Pics

Pakistan's disastrous run in international cricket continued, as they became the first team in Test history to lose a match by an innings after scoring more than 550 runs in the first innings. England warded off some stiff resistance from Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal, who put together an 109-run stand for the seventh wicket, to dismiss the hosts for 220 runs and win the Multan Test by an innings and 47 runs on Friday (October 11, 2024). Pakistan are now winless in their last 11 Tests at home, seven of which they have lost.

Pakistan vs England 1st Test: England's Zak Crawley, right, and teammates acknowledge crowd | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Zak Crawley, right, and teammates acknowledge crowd as they walk off the field after winning the first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan, Pakistan.

2/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: English fans cheer for their team
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: English fans cheer for their team | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

English fans cheer for their team on the end of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

3/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Englands Ollie Pope, right, and teammates after winning the first test
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: England's Ollie Pope, right, and teammates after winning the first test | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Ollie Pope, right, and teammates walk off the field after winning the first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan, Pakistan.

4/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Harry Brook, left, is congratulated by a team official
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Harry Brook, left, is congratulated by a team official | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Harry Brook, left, is congratulated by a team official as walks off the field after winning the first test cricket match against Pakistan, in Multan, Pakistan.

5/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Englands Ollie Pope, left, shakes hand with Pakistans Shan Masood
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: England's Ollie Pope, left, shakes hand with Pakistan's Shan Masood | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Ollie Pope, left, shakes hand with Pakistan's Shan Masood on the end of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

6/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Jack Leach celebrates with Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Pakistans Shaheen Shah Afridi
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Jack Leach celebrates with Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Jack Leach, left, celebrates with Ollie Pope after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

7/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Salman Ali Agha reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Salman Ali Agha reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha reacts as he walks off the field after his dismissal during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

8/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Jack Leach, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistans Salman Ali Agha
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Jack Leach, celebrates after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Jack Leach, second right, celebrates with teammate after taking the wicket of Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, right, during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

9/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Gus Atkinson bowls during the fifth day
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Gus Atkinson bowls during the fifth day | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

England's Gus Atkinson bowls during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

10/10
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Pakistans Salman Ali Agha follows the ball after playing a shot
Pakistan vs England 1st Test: Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha follows the ball after playing a shot | Photo: AP/Anjum Naveed

Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha follows the ball after playing a shot during the fifth day of the first test cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Multan, Pakistan.

