Cricket

PAK Vs ENG, 1st Test: Buoyant England Steamroll Pakistan By Innings And 47 Runs - In Pics

Pakistan's disastrous run in international cricket continued, as they became the first team in Test history to lose a match by an innings after scoring more than 550 runs in the first innings. England warded off some stiff resistance from Salman Agha and Aamer Jamal, who put together an 109-run stand for the seventh wicket, to dismiss the hosts for 220 runs and win the Multan Test by an innings and 47 runs on Friday (October 11, 2024). Pakistan are now winless in their last 11 Tests at home, seven of which they have lost.