Oman Vs United Arab Emirates, ICC CWC League 2 Toss Update: OMN Field First At Al Amerat Cricket Ground - Check Playing XIs

Oman won the toss and have opted to field against United Arab Emirates the in match 41 of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 on Friday, November 1, at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground (Ministry Turf 1), in Oman. (More Cricket News)
United Arab Emirates XI: Aryansh Sharma(wk), Dhruv Parashar, Vriitya Aravind, Muhammad Waseem, Rahul Chopra(c), Vishnu Sukumaran, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Aayan Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Junaid Siddique
Oman XI: Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Karan Sonavale, Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza(wk), Mohammad Nadeem, Sandeep Goud, Shakeel Ahmad, Samay Shrivastava, Jay Odedra, Muzahir Raza
Oman have played eight matches so far in the ICC Cricket World Cup League Two, but have managed to win just two, and are placed sixth with six points to their name.
While on the other hand, UAE have featured in seven games, and have just notched up one victory, tottering at the bottom in eighth with two points, and will be desperate for a win here.