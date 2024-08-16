NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Live Score: Scots Set 146-Run Target For Dutch Women

Netherlands Women have won the toss and have opted to field against Scotland Women in this 3rd T20I held at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The tri-series also includes Papua New Guinea. The three teams have played four games each with the Dutch and Scots winning three each. PNG are still winless. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of Netherlands women vs Scotland women, 3rd T20I match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

