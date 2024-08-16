Cricket

NED-W Vs SCO-W, 3rd T20I, Womens Tri-Series In Netherlands Live Score: Scots Set 146-Run Target For Dutch Women

Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of Netherlands women vs Scotland women, 3rd T20I match, right here

Netherlands womens cricket team, X Photo
Netherlands women's cricket team players during a team huddle. Photo: X/zimbabwewomen
Netherlands Women have won the toss and have opted to field against Scotland Women in this 3rd T20I held at VRA Cricket Ground, Amstelveen. The tri-series also includes Papua New Guinea. The three teams have played four games each with the Dutch and Scots winning three each. PNG are still winless. Follow the live scores and ball-by-ball commentary of Netherlands women vs Scotland women, 3rd T20I match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)

Netherlands Women (Playing XI): Babette de Leede(w/c), Robine Rijke, Annemijn van Beuge, Sterre Kalis, Hannah Landheer, Phebe Molkenboer, Iris Zwilling, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers

Scotland Women (Playing XI): Megan McColl, Abbi Aitken Drummond, Maryam Faisal, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Ellen Watson(w), Chloe Abel, Nayma Sheikh, Abtaha Maqsood(c), Olivia Bell

Scotland Women Squad: Abbi Aitken Drummond, Megan McColl, Maryam Faisal, Priyanaz Chatterji, Darcey Carter, Lorna Jack, Ellen Watson(w), Chloe Abel, Nayma Sheikh, Abtaha Maqsood(c), Olivia Bell, Saskia Horley, Katherine Fraser, Niamh Muir, Emma Walsingham, Gabriella Fontenla

Netherlands Women Squad: Iris Zwilling, Phebe Molkenboer, Babette de Leede(w/c), Robine Rijke, Annemijn van Beuge, Hannah Landheer, Caroline de Lange, Frederique Overdijk, Carlijn van Koolwijk, Eva Lynch, Silver Siegers, Annemijn Thomson, Merel Dekeling, Myrthe van den Raad, Robin Schmidt

