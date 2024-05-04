Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 5th T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie starred in the second match with his all-round abilities helping the Caribbeans scrape through to a 10-run victory. The third match saw Johnson Charles' century firing West Indies 'A' to a 76-run win. The last match saw another close contest with Paudel threatening to repeat his first match heroics in a 210-run chase. However, once Paudel was dismissed, Nepal unraveled and eventually lost the game and the series.