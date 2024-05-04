Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 5th T20 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India

Nepal will aim to finish on a high when they play the West Indies 'A' on Satruday in the fifth and final unofficial T20 between the two teams. (More Cricket News)
After starting on a high and winning the opening match by chasing 205 in the first T20, Nepal have found it tough. Nepal skipper Rohit Paudel scored a scintillating 112 to help the hosts pull off a victory over a formidable West Indian side.
Since then, the West Indies 'A' have made a strong comeback winning all three matches.
Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie starred in the second match with his all-round abilities helping the Caribbeans scrape through to a 10-run victory. The third match saw Johnson Charles' century firing West Indies 'A' to a 76-run win. The last match saw another close contest with Paudel threatening to repeat his first match heroics in a 210-run chase. However, once Paudel was dismissed, Nepal unraveled and eventually lost the game and the series.
Nepal's batting has solely relied on their skipper Paudel who is the leading run scorer in the series with 265 runs. Others will need to step up if the hosts have to do well in the last match.
When will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 5th T20 be played?
The 5th T20 will be played on Saturday, May 4 at 12:00 pm IST
Where will Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 5th T20 be played?
The 5th T20 will be played at Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur.
Where to watch live streaming of Nepal Vs West Indies 'A' 5th T20 live?
Cricket fans can live stream the five-match T20 series between Nepal and West Indies 'A' on the FanCode app and website in India. There will be no live telecast of the tour in India.
Squad
Nepal: Rohit Paudel (c), Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Anil Sah, Kushal Malla, Sundeep Jora, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Bibek Yadav, Pratish GC, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Abinash Bohara, Lalit Rajbanshi, Aarif Sheikh and Aakash Chand.
West Indies 'A': Roston Chase (c), Alick Athanaze, Fabian Allen, Kadeem Alleyne, Joshua Bishop, Mark Deyal, Matthew Forde, Oshane Thomas, Keacy Carty, Andre Fletcher, Obed McCoy, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul and Hayden Walsh.