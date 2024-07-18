NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years

Placed in Group A are Nepal and the United Arab Emirates who will face off in Sri Lanka earlier in the day at the Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium. (Streaming | Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
The top two teams from the group will play in the semifinals.
While Nepal are returning to the competition for the first time since 2016, UAE are set for their second consecutive appearance and will be high on confidence having won more than half of their matches this year.
The lack of game-time will be a concern for Nepal whose last outing was in mid February when they lost to Malaysia in the Asian Cricket Council's Women's Premier Cup.
UAE were last seen in action in May when they lost in the T20 World Cup Qualifier semifinal to Sri Lanka.
Teams (from):
Nepal: Indu Barma (capt), Sita Rana Magar, Rajmati Airee, Rubina Chhetry, Dolly Bhatta, Mamta Chaudhary, Kabita Joshi, Kabita Kunwar, Kritika Marasini, Puja Mahato, Bindu Rawal, Roma Thapa, Sabnam Rai, Samnjana Khadka, Kajal Sreshtha (wk).
UAE: Esha Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Emily Thomas, Samaira Dharnidharka, Kavisha Egodage, Lavanya Keny, Khushi Sharma, Indhuja Nandakumar, Rinitha Rajith, Rishitha Rajith, Vaishnave Mahesh, Suraksha Kotte, Heena Hotchandani, Mehak Thakur, Rithika Rajith.
Match starts at 2pm (IST).