The Nellai Royal Kings will cross swords against Chepauk Super Gillies in match No. 4 of the 2024 Tamil Nadu Premier League on Sunday, July 7 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu. (More Cricket News)
The Royal Kings come into the season after finishing third, accumulating ten points from seven games. However, they reached the finals but fell short against Lyca Kovai Kings and will look to go one step ahead.
On the other hand, the Chepauk Super Gillies managed just three wins in seven games and finished fifth, and will look to better their campaign.
Here is the live streaming details of the Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024 match 4:
When is Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024?
The Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, Tamil Nadu Premier League 2024, 4th match will be played on Sunday, July 7 at the Salem Cricket Foundation Stadium, in Tamil Nadu.
Where to watch Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024?
The broadcast of the TNPL 2024 matches will be available on the Star Sports Network in India. The matches will be broadcast on Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 1 HD.
The live streaming of the TNPL 2024 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India
Nellai Royal Kings vs Chepauk Super Gillies, TNPL 2024 Squads:
Nellai Royal Kings: Ajithesh G, Arun Karthik KB, Arun Kumar SJ, Emmanuel Cheriyan B, Harish NS, Kabilan N, Lakshay Jain S, Mohan Prasath S, Nidhish S Rajagopal, Rithik Eswaran S, Rohan J, Sonu Yadav R, Sugendhiran P, Suryaprakash L, Mokit Hariharan .S, Gohulmoorthi S, Gowtham V, Abhilash AV, Kirubakaran R, Silambarasan R.
Chepauk Super Gillies: Aparajith B, Arunachalam V, Ayyappan B, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jitendra Kumar CH, Lokesh Raj TD, Madankumar S, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, Rahil S Shah, Sibi R, Silambarasan M, Daryl S Ferrario, Periyasamy G, Aswin Crist A, Abhishek Tanwar, Satish R, Shajahan M , Surya B, Santhosh Kumar D, Andre Siddharth C.