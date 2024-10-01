Namibia Vs United States Live Score, T20I Tri-Series: USA Bat First In Windhoek - Check Playing XIs

Welcome to our live coverage of the Namibia vs United States of America game in the Namibia T20I tri-series in Windhoek on Tuesday (October 1). This is the third match of the tournament, which is being played in a round-robin format. Follow the live cricket scores and updates from the NAM vs USA match, right here. (Streaming | More Cricket News)
United States captain Jasdeep Singh won the toss and opted to bat first against Namibia at the Wanderers Cricket Ground.
Playing XIs
United States: Saiteja Mukkamalla, Andries Gous (wk), Smit Patel, Nitish Kumar, Milind Kumar, Shayan Jahangir, Harmeet Singh, Jasdeep Singh (c), Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Juanoy Drysdale.
Namibia: JP Kotze (wk), Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Jan de Villiers, Malan Kruger, Dylan Leicher, Bernard Scholtz, Jack Brassell, Tangeni Lungameni.
While the home team lost its previous game, USA are entering the face-off on the back of a 15-run win over UAE. The United States side posted a 175-run total and then restricted UAE to 160 runs in reply. Earlier, the opening game of the tri-series saw Namibia suffer a 40-run loss in a run-fest against UAE.