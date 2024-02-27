Cricket

Mumbai Indians Women Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians will look to continue their winning form against Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Let's look at three key player battles that could shape the outcome of the Women's Premier League 2024 clash

Outlook Sports Desk
Outlook Sports Desk

February 27, 2024

Harmanpreet Kaur (left) with her UP Warriorz counterpart Alyssa Healy. Photo: BCCI
info_icon

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 is moving a speed of knots and it has already entered match six. Reigning champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Alyssa Healy's UP Warriorz with the latter heartbreakingly losing their opening match to Royal Challengers Bangalore by two runs. (More Cricket News)

As for Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians, they defeated Delhi Capitals on the opening day with a fabulous 4-wicket win and followed it up with five-wicket win over Gujarat Giants in match three.

Kaur is leading the MI side from the front with two great knocks of 55 and 46 under pressure. Their bowling department have shone with the ball as well with the likes of Shabnim Ismail, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar all posing problems to the opposing batters.

For UP Warriorz, the trio of Healy, Grace Harris and Tahila McGrath's poor run need to be sorted out.

Squads:

Mumbai Indians - Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tyron, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan

UP Warriorz - Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khenmar, Gouher Sultana

Arundhati Reddy took the wicket of Poonam Khemnar in UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 match in Bengaluru. - WPL
Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals Bowler Arundhati Reddy Reprimanded For Breaching WPL's Code Of Conduct

BY PTI

Let's take a peek at three key player battles that could influence the outcome of the MI-W vs UPW-W game.

1) Shabnim Ismail Vs Alyssa Healy

Despite the tournament in it's early stages but MI's Shabnim Ismail is running the show in the Women's Premier League 2024. The South African has scalped four wickets so far at an average of 10.50 in 4 matches. As for Alyssa Healy, the Aussie captain was outfoxed by her compatriot Sophie Molineux in their opening match for five runs but will look for a better show against Mumbai Indians. Ismail's pace is lethal in the opening overs but Healy's power-hitting could be a great test between bat and ball.

2) Harmanpreet Kaur Vs Deepti Sharma

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has so far scored over 100 runs in two matches at a strike rate of 134.67. Kaur has led Mumbai to a memorable WPL title in the inaugural season and it seems they are primed to repeat the act this time around. In her wake is her fellow India teammate Deepti Sharma. The wiley customer, who is called 'Ben Stokes' by her team's coach, is a handy player with the ball and bat. If Sharma manages to curb the run-flow off Kaur's bat, UP Warriorz could have a say in the outcome of the match.

3) Natalie Sciver-Brunt Vs Sophie Ecclestone

In this battle of the two English teammates, Nat Sciver-Brunt will test her batting acumen when she locks horns against Sophie Ecclestone when Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the WPL 2024 fixture on Wednesday. Sciver-Brunt has not been impressive so far with the bat but the English batter is a proven player but her duel with Ecclestone will be a treat for the neutrals. Sciver-Brunt's batting against Ecclestone's spin wizardry could be one of the deciding factors in this WPL tie.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement