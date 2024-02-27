Mumbai Indians Women Vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For

Let's take a peek at three key player battles that could influence the outcome of the MI-W vs UPW-W game.

1) Shabnim Ismail Vs Alyssa Healy

Despite the tournament in it's early stages but MI's Shabnim Ismail is running the show in the Women's Premier League 2024. The South African has scalped four wickets so far at an average of 10.50 in 4 matches. As for Alyssa Healy, the Aussie captain was outfoxed by her compatriot Sophie Molineux in their opening match for five runs but will look for a better show against Mumbai Indians. Ismail's pace is lethal in the opening overs but Healy's power-hitting could be a great test between bat and ball.