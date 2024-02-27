Cricket

Women's Premier League 2024: Delhi Capitals Bowler Arundhati Reddy Reprimanded For Breaching WPL's Code Of Conduct

Delhi Capitals pacer Arundhati Reddy has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the Women's Premier League's (WPL) code of conduct relating to on-filed behaviour during the match against UP Warriorz

February 27, 2024

Arundhati Reddy took the wicket of Poonam Khemnar in UP Warriorz vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2024 match in Bengaluru.
The 26-year-old claimed a scalp in Delhi Capital's nine-wicket win against the Warriorz at the Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Monday night.

"Arundhati Reddy from Delhi Capitals has been fined 10 per cent of her match fees for breaching the WPL Code of Conduct during her team's match against UP Warriorz at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on Monday," said a WPL statement.

"Arundhati admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.5 of the WPL's Code of Conduct which relates to using language, actions or gestures which disparage or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon her dismissal during a match.

"For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding," the statement added, without elaborating further," it added.

Arundhati had taken the wicket of lower-order batter Poonam Khemnar in a match where Radha Yadav returned amazing figures of 4/20 to restrict the Warriorz to 119/9.

Delhi Capitals then notched up the winning score for the loss of just one wicket in 14.4 overs, with opener Meg Lanning (51) and Shafali Verma (64 not out) scoring half centuries.

