MI Vs UPW, WPL 2024 Live: Issy Wong Double Strike Puts UP Warriorz Under The Cosh Against Mumbai Indians In Bengaluru

UP Warriorz Need 66 Runs In 60 Balls
UP Warriorz's strong start has seen them breeze past the run-rate and now require 66 runs in the last ten overs. Kiran Navghire (57) was the key as her power-hitting gave UPW the pedestal for a fast start.
UPW - 96-1 (10 overs)
MIW 161/6 (20)
Kiran Navghire Brings Up Half-Century Off 25 Balls
Kiran Navghire has produced a sensational knock in Bengaluru tonight with a half-century off 25 balls. What a knock it has been! It has surely deflated the reigning champions.
UPW - 90-0 (8 overs)
MIW 161/6 (20)
Five Overs Down, UP Warriorz Are 51/0
UP Warriorz's Kiran Navghire, Alyssa Healy have given their side a fantastic start as they are 51/0 in the five overs. Mumbai Indians are in desperate need of wickets.
UP Warriorz's Kiran Navghire Slams Four Boundaries
UP Warriorz's Kiran Navghire slammed four boundaries of Issy Wong's over as they look to chase down 162.
UP Warriorz Get Their Chase Underway
UPW openers Alyssa Healy and Kiran Navgire are the crease to chase down the target of 162 against MI.
Grace Harris Speaking To The Broadcasters
It could've been worse with the way Mathews were batting, but we'll take 161 to chase. They have a very good batting unit, I'm really happy with theway the ball is coming out of my hand, but I think the bowlers could have been backed up better in the field tonight. Probably Nathalie's end as well (if she was the bowler on the run-out). Hayley did get more runs, but in those conditions, we would have taken Brunt's wicket, she was batting well. We need to figure out how we fieldunder the lights going further into the tournament, but we'll have a crack at that total.
End Of Innings
UP Warriorz have been set a target of 162 to chase down by Mumbai Indians, who have been without their skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Shabnim Ismail. Some poor fielding contributed to MI getting past 150 as Alyssa Healy's side look to grab their first win of the tournament.
MIW - 161/6 (20 overs)
Amelia Kerr Dismissed By Deepti Sharma
MI's sensation Amelia Kerr was adjudged leg-before as she was dismissed by Deepti Sharma.
MIW - 140/4 (18 overs)
Four Overs To Go, MI Look For Strong Finish
With their star batters out, Mumbai Indians have Amelia Kerr and Pooja Vastrakar at the crease with final four overs remaining. UP Warriorz will look to tighten the screw and don't give away any poor deliveries.
MIW - 113/3 (16 overs)
Nat Sciver-Brunt Run Out But Hayley Matthews Gets Fifty
A mix-up between the duo saw Nat Sciver-Brunt sacrifice her wicket as MI lost their second wicket. However, Hayley Matthews kept on going and got her first fifty of the tournament.
MIW 102/2 (14 overs)
Hayley Matthews-Nat Sciver-Brunt Eye Boundaries
Hayley Matthews-Nat Sciver-Brunt have stabilised things for MI despite the wicket of Yastika Bhatia. The reigning champions have to thank UP Warriorz for the chances being put down in the field.
MIW 87/1 (12 overs)
Time-Out
A strategic time-out has been called that saw Mumbai Indians loose Yastika Bhatia for 26 runs off 22 balls. She was dismissed by Grace Harris caught by Rajeshwari Gayakwad. Despite the 50-stand, Bhatia could not capitalise.
MIW - 58/1 (9 overs)
Power Play Done
Power Play done and Mumbai Indians have ended it strongly. 36 runs came in those six overs despite a slow start to the game. UP Warriorz are in desperate need of wickets.
MIW - 36/0 (6 overs)
UP Warriorz Keep Things Tight
With the pitch offering assitance to the spinners, UPW spinners have kept things tight in the first three overs with no boundary in sight for the MI team.
MIW - 8/0 (3 overs)
Match Gets Underway
MI's Yastika Bhatia and Hayley Matthews are at the crease as UPW look to make early in-roads.
Playing XIs
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Issy Wong, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque.
Alyssa Healy At The Toss
"We'll bowl first. We got pretty close in the first game, but were outclassed in the second game. One change for us. It's always some extra spice, but this is WPL and it's Indian conditions (on the possible AUS-ENG rivalry with Nat Sciver-Brunt)."
No Harmanpreet Kaur For MI Tonight
Harmanpreet Kaur won't be leading MI tonight and it will be England's Natalie Sciver-Brunt. Here's what she said at the toss: Harman has got a niggle, too early in the competition and we wanted to rest her. Shabmin Ismail has a niggle and she misses out as well. Harman has led us well, I've picked up a bit from her. Lots of chants for RCB, but we've done well to silence the crowd as well."
Toss
UP Warriorz's captain Alyssa Healy has won the toss and decided to bowl first.
Pitch Report
50m and 64m square boundaries, 65m straight boundaries. This pitch looks a bit dry, but we've already seen that the new-ball bowlers do get some help off the surface. The key for the bowlers is to use their variations. This ain't a big scoring pitch, anything around 130 could be competitive.
Squads:
UP Warriorz Squad: Alyssa Healy(w/c), Vrinda Dinesh, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Poonam Khemnar, Deepti Sharma, Sophie Ecclestone, Gouher Sultana, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Saima Thakor, Anjali Sarvani, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Soppadhandi Yashasri, Chamari Athapaththu, Danielle Wyatt
Mumbai Indians Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur
Mumbai Indians Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024, Live Score
Mumbai Indians are on a roll in the Women's Premier League 2024 with two wins out of two, with one being a last ball clincher. Harmanpreet Kaur's side are an indomitable team in the tournament with the bat and ball. Shabnim Ismail and Amelia Kerr were the bright spots in the last two games. As for UP Warriorz, they lost two back-to-back games but need a win tonight to avoid a hat-trick of defeats. Alyssa Healy's side could make some changes for the WPL 2024 fixture. Stay tuned for the live scores and updates of all the action from the MI Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2024 match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)