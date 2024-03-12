Welcome to the live coverage of match no. 19 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A win tonight for either sides, would definetly boost their morale. A win for Mumbai would seal their top-spot in the standings whereas RCB are vying for a qualifier spot. When these two met in Bengaluru, MI won that tie by seven wickets and would look to repeat the performance in the national capital. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MIW Vs RCBW match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)