Mumbai Indians Women vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Women, WPL 2024 Live Blog
Welcome to the live coverage of match no. 19 of the Women's Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women being played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. A win tonight for either sides, would definetly boost their morale. A win for Mumbai would seal their top-spot in the standings whereas RCB are vying for a qualifier spot. When these two met in Bengaluru, MI won that tie by seven wickets and would look to repeat the performance in the national capital. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MIW Vs RCBW match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)
Advertisement
Elsewhere In Cricket
At the Ranji Trophy final, 19-year-old Musheer Khan scored a century in the Ranji Trophy final against Vidarbha on Tuesday, 12 March and by doing so, he broke the record of Sachin Tendulkar to become the youngest Mumbai cricketer to hit a century in the Ranji Trophy Final. The Master Blaster had achieved this feat at the age of 22 when scored twin hundreds in the 1994-95 season final against Punjab.
Advertisement
Ellyse Perry Takes Best-Ever Figures In WPL History
With the figures of 6/15, Ellyse Perry has taken the best-ever figures in WPL history. Thanks to her bowling, MIW are in deep, deep trouble and are stuttering with the bat.
MIW - 91-7 (15 overs)
Mumbai Indians Women Feel The Pressure
Ellyse Perry scalped two wickets in an over to put MI under tremendous pressure after their openers had given them a blistering start. Perry removed Sajana (30) and Harmanpreet Kaur for a first-ball duck to get RCBW right back into the game.
MI - 69-3 (10 overs)
Advertisement
Ellyse Perry Runs The Show
Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry ran the show as RCBW took two wickets off consecutive deliveries to put MIW under-pressure. Perry almost took a hat-trick as she dismissed S Sajana and Harmanpreet Kaur back-to-back.
Advertisement
Sophie Devine Breaks Through
All-rounder Sophie Devine struck on the final delivery of the sixth over to remove the dangerous Hayley Matthews (26 off 23 deliveries) caught by Ellyse Perry at the deep square leg region.
MI - 43-1 (6 overs)
Advertisement
Action Gets Underway
Mumbai Indians Women openers are at the crease as RCBW look for early wickets in this WPL 2024 fixture.
Captain Speak
Harmanpreet Kaur: We wanted to bat. We wanted to see how it goes. It's a new day, new game, I have to start from ball one. It's an honour to have so many match-winners in the team. Yastika is not well, Bala is playing.
Smriti Mandhana: We'll like to field first. It's a fresh wicket. It'll be good to know what the total we are chasing. It (the one-run loss) was hard, but the way we played, one run doesn't define us. We played some good cricket. We have to be good in all three departments, that's going to be crucial. We are unchanged.
Playing XIs
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh.
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Priyanka Bala(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque.
Toss Update
RCB Skipper Smriti Mandhana has won the toss and elected to bowl first against MI in this crucial fixture for the women in Red at Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.
Pitch Report
"It's a new pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium and therefore the dimensions will be different. Straight - 64 metres, square boundaries - 50 metres and 60 metres. The pitch looks hard and well prepared, the batters will have a reasonably good time here on this surface. The fast bowlers have to be very particular about the lines they bowl because they'll succeed by bowling a straighter line. 61% of the wickets have come from the stump-to-stump line. Their task is cut out."
Squads
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Squad: Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry, Sophie Devine, Richa Ghosh(w), Georgia Wareham, Disha Kasat, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Sabbhineni Meghana, Nadine de Klerk, Simran Bahadur, Indrani Roy, Shubha Satheesh.
Mumbai Indians Women Squad: Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Chloe Tryon, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur.