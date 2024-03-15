Cricket

Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Live: MI Face Sturdy RCB In Eliminator

Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash in the Women's Premier League 2024 eliminator at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stakes are high and both teams will try to come on top. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI-W Vs RCB-W knock-out match here

Outlook Sports Desk
March 15, 2024
March 15, 2024
RCB's Ellyse Perry celebrating after taking the wicket of MI's captain Harmanpreet Kaur in match 19th of the WPL 2024 in Delhi. Photo: Ravi Choudhary/PTI

Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Eliminator, Live Blog

Welcome to the live coverage of the eliminator match in the Women's Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women being played at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for the highly anticipated match. This is the last chance to book a seat in the final to be played against the hosts Delhi Capitals Women. The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB thrashed MI in their last game where all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered the best bowling figures in the history of WPL by claiming a six-wicket haul. The same is expected from her on Friday. However, Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur will come back stronger this time. They must have learned from their defeat on Tuesday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI-W Vs RCB-W knock-out match here. (StreamingFull Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)

