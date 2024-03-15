Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Live: MI Face Sturdy RCB In Eliminator

Welcome to the live coverage of the eliminator match in the Women's Premier League 2024 between Mumbai Indians Women and Royal Challengers Bangalore Women being played at the iconic Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. The stage is set for the highly anticipated match. This is the last chance to book a seat in the final to be played against the hosts Delhi Capitals Women. The Smriti Mandhana-led RCB thrashed MI in their last game where all-rounder Ellyse Perry registered the best bowling figures in the history of WPL by claiming a six-wicket haul. The same is expected from her on Friday. However, Mumbai Indians led by Harmanpreet Kaur will come back stronger this time. They must have learned from their defeat on Tuesday. Follow the live cricket scores and updates of the MI-W Vs RCB-W knock-out match here. (Streaming | Full Coverage | Schedule And Points Table)