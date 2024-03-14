Royal Challengers Bangalore, what a comeback they had! With the incredible Ellyse Perry, the team has been breaking records left and right, smashing down car window to wickets. In their last match against the Mumbai Indians, Smriti Mandhana's side showed the best spell of bowling ever seen in the league. All thanks to the all-rounder Perry, who took six wickets and scored an unbeaten 40 off 38 balls, the team qualified for the playoffs in WPL 2024. Last season, they were the second-to-last team in the points table, but this time around, they are unstoppable. In the previous game, they chased down a target of 114 runs with 30 balls to spare, defeating Harmanpreet Kaur's side by 7 wickets.