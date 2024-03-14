Delhi Capitals are waiting for the final showdown of Women's Premier League 2024, where they hope to emerge as the champions. However, Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who will face off in the eliminator, are determined to make it a challenging victory. The night of March 15, Friday will determine which team will advance to the final game to square off the unbeatable DC - either the defending champions or the team that turned their previous setback into a brilliant comeback. (More Cricket News)
Royal Challengers Bangalore, what a comeback they had! With the incredible Ellyse Perry, the team has been breaking records left and right, smashing down car window to wickets. In their last match against the Mumbai Indians, Smriti Mandhana's side showed the best spell of bowling ever seen in the league. All thanks to the all-rounder Perry, who took six wickets and scored an unbeaten 40 off 38 balls, the team qualified for the playoffs in WPL 2024. Last season, they were the second-to-last team in the points table, but this time around, they are unstoppable. In the previous game, they chased down a target of 114 runs with 30 balls to spare, defeating Harmanpreet Kaur's side by 7 wickets.
Mumbai Indians, standing second in the points table trailing only behind the finalist Capitals, are once again a formidable team. They have played 8 matches, winning 5 times and losing 3 of them to UP Warriorz, Delhi Capitals, and recently RCB. The team avenged Alyssa Healy's side by winning by 42 runs in the reverse fixture. With a 7-victory over Gujarat Giants, they showcased a phenomenal unbeaten 95 off 45 balls by Kaur and secured the playoff spot of WPL 2024, en route to their second trophy win.
In the previous four encounters between RCB and MI in the Women's Premier League, the Indians emerged victorious three times. The Challengers just won one game in the reverse fixture of the 2024 season sending them to the eliminator round facing off Harmanpreet Kaur's once again, what promises to be one of the most thrilling battle of the tournament.
When Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Eliminator match will be played?
The WPL 2024 eliminator match between Mumbai Indians And Royal Challengers Bangalore will be played at the Arun Jaitely Cricket Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday, March 15, at 7:30 PM IST.
Where to watch Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Eliminator match?
In India, Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, the WPL 2024 Eliminator match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
All the Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available to stream on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
Mumbai Indians Vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL 2024 Eliminator match Squads:
Mumbai Indians Women: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, S Sajana, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Priyanka Bala, Amandeep Kaur, Issy Wong, Keerthana Balakrishnan, Fatima Jaffer, Chloe Tryon
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Disha Kasat, Georgia Wareham, Sophie Molineux, Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Shraddha Pokharkar, Renuka Thakur Singh, Sabbhineni Meghana, Simran Bahadur, Ekta Bisht, Kate Cross, Nadine de Klerk, Shubha Satheesh, Indrani Roy