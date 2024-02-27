Women's Premier League 2024 is gearing up for its sixth match of the season featuring a thrilling clash between the defending champion, Mumbai Indians and the struggling team UP warriorz on February 28, Wednesday in Bengaluru. (Full Coverage| Schedule And Points Table)
Mumbai Indians is at the top of the points table with two matches played so far, winning both of them. Harmanpreet Kaur and her team never disappointed fans. They defeated Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets in the opening match and then thrashed Gujarat Giants by 5 wickets in their second match of the season.
UP Warriorz on the other hand, despite giving tough challenges, nothing but failed in their previous two matches of the 2024 season. Since the eliminator round of the inaugural WPL season, Alyssa Healy's team hasn't won a single match. This season taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore, they lost their opening match by 2 runs and then the Capitals defeated them by 9 wickets with 33 balls to spare.
Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have clashed thrice in the entire WPL history. The Indians emerged victorious in two of those encounters, once by 8 wickets, and the second time in the playoff match of the 2023 WPL season by 72 runs. Nevertheless, UPW managed to defeat MI by 5 wickets in one of their meetings last season, meaning they do hold the capacity to beat the unbeaten team. Wednesday will display their first clash in the 2024 WPL season. Will the history repeat itself? or will the Warriorz break their winless streak?
When is the Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match happening?
The first clash between Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz WPL 2024 will take place on February 28, Wednesday at 7:30 pm IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match?
In India, Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 match will be telecasted on Sports 18 HD/SD channels.
The Women's Premier League 2024 matches can be live-streamed on Jio Cinema in multiple languages in India.
In Australia, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Fox Sports, Fox Cricket HD and Foxtel Go.
In the UK, the Women's Premier League 2024 matches will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, and Sky Go.
Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024 Squads:
Mumbai Indians:
Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tyron, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Hayley Matthews, Humairaa Kazi, Isabelle Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, Sajeevan Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, Keerthana Balakrishnan
UP Warriorz:
Alyssa Healy (C), Anjali Sarvani, Deepti Sharma, Grace Harris, Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Laxmi Yadav, Parshavi Chopra, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Yashasri, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Tahlia McGrath, Danielle Wyatt, Vrinda Dinesh, Saima Thakor, Poonam Khenmar, Gouher Sultana