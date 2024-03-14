MI Vs RCB, WPL 2024 Eliminator: Three Key Battles To Look Out For

One of the lethal fast bowler at MI's disposal is none other than South Africa's Shabnim Ismail. The pacer, who recently became the first cricketer to bowl the fastest delivery in the women's cricket, has got some serious speed up her sleeve to trouble opposition batters. Shabnim has taken eight wickets so far in six games but could feature in this crucial match against RCB. Up against her will be skipper of Royal Challengers Bangalore, Smriti Mandhana. The southpaw has scored 259 runs so far in eight matches and will look to give her side the fast start they crave for. This battle between bat and ball could be one spectacle that must not be missed.