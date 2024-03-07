Cricket

Marais Erasmus Announces Retirement: ICC Elite Panel Umpire To Stand One Last Time In New Zealand Vs Australia Christchurch Test

The Australia and New Zealand second Test will be Marais Erasmus' 380th match as an official -- 131 of them as TV umpire. The 60-year-old began his career as an umpire in 2006


PTI
March 7, 2024
March 7, 2024
       
ICC
The Christchurch Test will be Marais Erasmus’ 82nd men’s Test match as umpire, putting him 10th on the list of umpires to officiate in most Test matches. Photo: ICC


South Africa's Marais Erasmus will retire from international umpiring after officiating in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Australia in Christchurch starting on Friday. (More Cricket News)

The 60-year-old Erasmus, whose long career as an umpire began in 2006, on Thursday announced his decision to retire from Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Umpires.

"I have had a wonderful time on the Elite Panel, officiating in some top-class matches around the world and in global ICC events,” Erasmus said ahead of his final Test as umpire.

"I am very fortunate to have continued my association with the game after my time as a cricketer in South Africa and have enjoyed every moment.

While I will miss being on the Elite Panel and the challenges that come with it, I feel it is time for me to step away and look to contribute to the game in some other way."

The second Test between Australia and New Zealand will be his 380th as an official -- 131 of them as TV umpire.

Erasmus, a former first-class cricketer, was appointed to the Elite panel of ICC umpires in 2010, making him the joint-longest serving current umpire on the list, alongside Rod Tucker.

The Christchurch Test will be Erasmus’ 82nd men’s Test match as umpire, putting him 10th on the list of umpires to officiate in most Test matches.

Erasmus, who won the David Shepherd Trophy for the ICC Umpire of the Year in 2016, 2017 and 2021, has officiated in four World Cups (2011, 2015, 2019, 2023), seven T20 World Cups (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2021 and 2022) and two Champions Trophy tournaments in 2013 and 2017 in men's cricket.

He also officiated three Women’s T20 World Cups (2010, 2012, 2014).

Notably, Erasmus was one of the two on-field umpires for the dramatic final of the 2019 ODI World Cup between England and New Zealand. He also stood as the umpire in the last two T20 World Cup finals in 2021 and 2022.

He was also in charge in the final of all three Women’s T20 World Cups he officiated in and was one of the on-field umpires in the high-octane 2017 ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan.

Congratulating the South African on his outstanding career, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said: "Marais has had an outstanding career as an international umpire.

"He has officiated in many global ICC tournaments, including World Cup finals, as well as high-profile series all over the world, at all times displaying his skill, calmness and composure, even in the most challenging of situations.

"He has not only been an excellent umpire but also a fine team man who is respected by his colleagues in the ICC and on the Elite panel."

Erasmus was the on-field umpire in 25 ODI World Cup matches, 33 T20 World Cup games, 18 Women’s T20 World Cup matches and six ICC Champions Trophy games. He stood in seven finals of ICC tournaments.

Cricket

