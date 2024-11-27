Cricket

Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab Live Streaming, SMAT 2024-25: When And Where To Watch Abhishek Sharma, Arshdeep Singh Play

Check out how you can watch some of the biggest IPL stars play in the Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab match at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

abhishek sharma to lead punjab in smat X orange army
Punjab Cricket Team Photo: X
Defending champions Punjab will face Group A leaders Madhya Pradesh with both teams looking for another win in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024-25. (More Cricket News)

Madhya Pradesh have faced two of the weaker sides in the group so far in Mizoram and Meghalaya. They have won both the matches with a margin of over 100 runs. Led by Rajat Patidar and boasting of players like Avesh Khan and Venkatesh Iyer, Madhya Pradesh will face their first real test in the tournament when they take on Punjab.

The defending champions did not have the best of starts in the tournament as they were defeated by Bengal in their opener. Punjab did bounce back strongly to decimate Bihar in their second match. Punjab's side looks a destructive unit on paper with almost every single player having an IPL contract. Abhishek Sharma is leading the team which has Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and star India pacer Arshdeep Singh.

Only the top two from the group of eight teams will be able to advance to the knockout rounds of the tournament. Thus, both Punjab and Madhya Pradesh will want to register a win.

Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024: Live Streaming Details

When and where will the Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab game be played?

The Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab game will be played at the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday, November 27, 2024 at 4:30pm IST.

Where will the Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab match be live streamed?

The Madhya Pradesh Vs Punjab match will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website in India. The match will not be available to watch on TV.

