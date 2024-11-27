The defending champions did not have the best of starts in the tournament as they were defeated by Bengal in their opener. Punjab did bounce back strongly to decimate Bihar in their second match. Punjab's side looks a destructive unit on paper with almost every single player having an IPL contract. Abhishek Sharma is leading the team which has Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Naman Dhir, Ramandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and star India pacer Arshdeep Singh.