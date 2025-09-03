Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator: Falcons Opt To Bat

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator: Check the toss update, playing XIs and when and where to watch this UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator match right here

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator
The stage is set for a high-stakes clash as Lucknow Falcons take on Gaur Gorakhpur Lions in the Eliminator of the UP T20 League 2025. The Falcons secured third place on the points table with five wins and five losses, but crucially, they enter this knockout game riding the momentum of two successive victories. Their late surge has given them the confidence to push for a spot in the next round.

Gaur Gorakhpur Lions, meanwhile, finished just behind in fourth place and also head into the contest on the back of a win. Both sides have already tested each other in the league stage, sharing one victory apiece, which makes this Eliminator all the more intriguing. With no second chances on offer, it promises to be a fierce battle as one team looks to extend their campaign while the other faces the end of the road.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Toss Update

Lucknow Falcons have won the toss and opted to bat first.

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Playing XIs

Lucknow Falcons: Ansh Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav(w), Abhay Prathap Singh, Mohammad Saif, Sameer Choudhary, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Akshu Bajwa, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Abhinandan Singh, Navneet Kumar

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions: Nishant Kushwaha, Akshdeep Nath(c), Siddarth Yadav, Hardeep Singh(w), Prince Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Vishal Nishad, Vasu Vats, Abdul Rehman, Teerath Singh

Full Squads:

Gaur Gorakhapur Lions: Nishant Kushwaha, Hardeep Singh(w), Akshdeep Nath(c), Siddarth Yadav, Bhaskar Bhardwaj, Prince Yadav, Shivam Sharma, Ankit Chaudhary, Vijay Yadav, Vasu Vats, Teerath Singh, Abdul Rehman, Anshuman Singh, Vishal Nishad, Rohit Dwivedi, Siddharth Jain, Anchit Yadav, Kunal Yadav, Purnank Tyagi, Dhruv Jurel, Yash Dayal, Aryan Juyal, Almas Shaukat

Lucknow Falcons: Samarth Singh, Aaradhya Yadav(w), Shoaib Siddiqui, Mohammad Saif, Sameer Choudhary, Kritagya Singh, Vipraj Nigam, Akshu Bajwa, Satyam Pandey, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), Abhinandan Singh, Navneet Kumar, Priyam Garg, Ansh Yadav, Ankur Chauhan, Kishan Kumar Singh, Sumit Agarwal, Pranjal Saini, Nishant Gaud, Parv Singh, Abhay Prathap Singh, Karan Chaudhary, Mohd Shibli, Aryan Chaudhary, Akshat Pandey

Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions Live Streaming, UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator

The Lucknow Falcons vs Gaur Gorakhapur Lions , UP Premier League 2025 Eliminator will be live streamed on FanCode app and website.

Published At:
