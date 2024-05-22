Meanwhile, the auction for the fifth edition of the LPL was held on Tuesday, featuring 500 local and international players. Four years after its inception amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the league saw Matheesha Pathirana become its most expensive player ever, with a USD 120,000 price tag as he returned to his former team, Colombo Strikers, for the 2024 edition. Pathirana recently played for Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League 2024.