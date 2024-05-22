Sagar Khanna, the owner of the Colombo Strikers, expressed his delight with the outcome of the auction. "We are thrilled with the team we have assembled for LPL 2024. This is our fourth draft and our second auction, and it is our best yet as we secured every player we aimed for," Khanna stated. "Outbidding everyone and staying within our budget allowed us to put together a strong lineup. We are confident this team is exactly what we envisioned."