The Colombo Strikers have officially announced their squad for the upcoming Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2024 following a successful auction draft. (More Cricket News)
The team has bolstered its lineup with several high-profile acquisitions, including Afghan opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sri Lankan stars Thisara Perera and Matheesha Pathirana, as well as a mix of promising local and international talents.
Sagar Khanna, the owner of the Colombo Strikers, expressed his delight with the outcome of the auction. "We are thrilled with the team we have assembled for LPL 2024. This is our fourth draft and our second auction, and it is our best yet as we secured every player we aimed for," Khanna stated. "Outbidding everyone and staying within our budget allowed us to put together a strong lineup. We are confident this team is exactly what we envisioned."
The squad comprises notable players such as Angelo Perera, Chamika Gunasekara, Taskin Ahmed, Dunith Wellalage, Shevon Daniel, Allah Ghazanfar, Isitha Wijesundara, Muhammad Waseem, Shehan Fernando, Kavin Bandara, Binura Fernando, and Garuka Sanketh.
In addition, the Strikers made direct signings of international stars Shadab Khan and Glen Phillips, and seasoned local players Thisara Perera and Sadeera Samarawickrama. Key players from previous campaigns, Chamika Karunaratne and Nipun Dhananjaya, have also been retained.
Thisara Perera, a legendary Sri Lankan cricketer and a new addition to the Strikers, shared his excitement, "I am deeply honoured to be a member of the Strikers family. I am looking forward to giving my best to the team." Echoing Khanna's sentiments, Perera added, "This has been a very good LPL auction for us, and there is something good to look forward to."
The Colombo Strikers is an extension of the New York Strikers Family. Their success in the Abu Dhabi T10 and the Legends Cricket Trophy is well recognised, and they aim to continue this trend in LPL 2024. The team previously facilitated the debut of Pakistan's Babar Azam in LPL 2023.
As the Strikers prepare for the LPL 2024, here is their full squad for the 2024 season:
1. Thisara Perera
2. Rahmanullah Gurbaaz
3. Angelo Perera
4. Sadeera Samarawickrama
5. Shadab Khan
6. Glen Phillips
7. Matheesha Pathirana
8. Chamika Gunasekara
9. Taskin Ahmed
10. Chamika Karunaratne
11. Nipun Dhananjaya
12. Dunith Wellalage
13. Shevon Daniel
14. Allah Ghazanfar
15. Isitha Wijesundara
16. Muhammad Waseem
17. Shehan Fernando
18. Kavin Bandara
19. Binura Fernando
20. Garuka Sanketh