KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

Kolkata Knight Riders will host Lucknow Super Giants at the hallowed Eden Gardens on Sunday (April 14), for match 28 of Indian Premier League 2024. (Full Coverage | More Cricket News)
KKR and LSG have won three games apiece so far, and both have lost their respective last-round matches. While Shreyas Iyer and Co lost to Chennai Super Kings by seven wickets, KL Rahul's team suffered a six-wicket defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals.
Predicted Playing XIs For KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024 Match
KKR: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy.
Advertisement
Impact Substitute: Suyash Sharma/Harshit Rana
LSG: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c/wk), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur, Arshad Khan.
Impact Substitute: Manimaran Siddharth
KKR Vs LSG, Match 28 Pitch Report
The average first innings score in the last eight games at Eden Gardens is 194, which shows how good a surface it has provided for batting. Expect another batting paradise for the Sunday match, with a high-scoring run-fest a distinct possibility.
Squads
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), KS Bharat, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Ramandeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.
Advertisement
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry and Mohd Arshad Khan.
KKR Vs LSG, Head-To-Head Record
As Lucknow Super Giants are a relatively new franchise and joined the fold in 2022, they have faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders in just three IPL matches so far. LSG have won all three encounters, signifying their dominance in the head-to-head. But as KKR are playing on home turf, backed by a vociferous crowd on Sunday, Iyer's team is tipped to win the tie.
KKR Vs LSG, Match 28 Weather Report
Since this is an afternoon game (starts at 3:30pm IST), expect hot and sultry conditions in Kolkata on Sunday. The temperature will hover close to 37 degrees Celsius and there is little to no chance of rain.