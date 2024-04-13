KKR Vs LSG, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Lucknow Super Giants Match Prediction, Playing 11, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

KKR Vs LSG, Head-To-Head Record

As Lucknow Super Giants are a relatively new franchise and joined the fold in 2022, they have faced off against Kolkata Knight Riders in just three IPL matches so far. LSG have won all three encounters, signifying their dominance in the head-to-head. But as KKR are playing on home turf, backed by a vociferous crowd on Sunday, Iyer's team is tipped to win the tie.