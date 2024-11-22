Karnataka will take on Uttarakhand in a Group B, Round 1 fixture of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 tournament at the Emerald High School Ground in Indore on Saturday, November 23. (More Cricket News)
After a disappointing outing in the 2023-24 season of the domestic T20 tournament, finishing third in their group, accumulating 14 points from six games, Karnataka will eye a better showing this time around.
Uttarakhand, on the other hand, finished sixth in their group, having come out victorious in just two games out of six, and would want to better their tally in the 2024 edition.
Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1: Live Streaming
When and where will the Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1 match be played?
The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group C Round 1 match between Karnataka and Uttarakhand will be played at the Emerald High School Ground on Saturday, November 23, at 1:30 PM IST.
Where will the Karnataka vs Uttarakhand, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Group B Round 1 match be telecast and live streamed?
Live streaming of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2024 matches will be available on the JioCinema app and website.